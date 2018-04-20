2018 NFL schedule release: Here's the time and date for all 256 games

You can find the entire NFL schedule here after the NFL released the time and date on Thursday

Are you ready for some football? Or at the very least, are you ready to begin planning for some football?

The NFL regular season is still four-and-a-half months away, but thanks to what happened on Thursday night, football feels just a little bit closer to finally being here again. On Thursday night, the NFL released the regular-season schedule. 

Below, you'll find the complete schedule with the time and date for all 256 games, which should allow you to plan your own Thursday-Sunday-Monday schedule with the occasional Saturday sprinkled in from September to February. If you're looking for time and date for all 65 preseason games, which was released last week, you can find that information by clicking here. If you're looking for the list of Thursday night games, click right here. If you want to see the Thanksgiving slate of games, go here. And here's a deeper look at the revenge games that populate the schedule.

Now, let's take a look at some key and intriguing matchups:

  • The season begins on Thursday, Sept. 6 with the Super Bowl champion Eagles hosting the Falcons in a rematch of the divisional round playoff game that the Eagles barely won. 
  • Deshaun Watson, assuming he's healthy by the time the season starts, will get a chance to beat the Patriots because the Texans are opening the season against them. Last year, Watson came oh so close to upsetting the Patriots in Foxborough, but fell short by three points in a 36-33 thriller. The rematch, which you can watch on CBS at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 9, should be another high-scoring affair.
  • The ultra competitive AFC West gets a juicy start when the Chiefs head to Los Angeles for a Week 1 matchup against the Chargers on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET. Can the Chargers finally buck their history of slow starts? Can Patrick Mahomes live up to the hype?
  • Want another look at Mahomes? Glad you asked. In Week 2, the Chiefs will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on CBS (1 p.m. ET kickoff). So no, Mahomes will not get an easy start as he enters his first season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. 
  • Week 1's most intriguing matchup might be 49ers-Vikings when Kirk Cousins goes up against Jimmy Garoppolo. Can everyone's favorite playoff sleeper hang tough with a Super Bowl contender? 
  • One of the best early games of the season will be a rematch of the AFC title game when the Patriots head to Jacksonville to battle the Jaguars on Sep. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET (Week 2). I'm guessing Tony Romo is already excited to call that game after what happened in the playoffs last year when the Tom Brady led yet another epic comeback. 
  • Matt Nagy couldn't have asked for a tougher start to his Bears coaching career. Not only will the Bears be forced to head to Green Bay for a primetime Week 1 date with the Packers, they'll then host the Seahawks for a Week 2 primetime matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago for Week 2.
  • On that note, the Packers also start the season with two key divisional games -- one against the Bears and another against the Vikings. 
  • One of the best games of Week 3 will be on CBS when the two L.A. teams meet. At 4:05 p.m. ET on Sept. 23, the Rams will host the Chargers. 
  • As the legend of Garoppolo grows, the 49ers quarterback will face a tough test in Week 4 when he travels to L.A. to take on Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, and the entire Chargers defense. That game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 30 on CBS.
  • The Broncos and Jets were two of the worst teams in football a year ago, but when they face off in Week 5 in New York on CBS, there's a chance that we'll have the chance to watch two rookie quarterbacks in action. Both teams are scheduled to pick in the top five, of the draft and while they've both signed bridge quarterbacks this offseason, we've seen in years past just how quickly a bridge quarterback's starting job can evaporate. 
  • Week 6 on CBS brings us a intriguing matchup between the Jaguars and Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET). Can the Cowboys hang with one of the NFC's contenders? By that point, the Cowboys might be a surprising rebound team. 
  • Mark your calendars for Oct. 21 (Week 7). At 4:25 ET, it'll be the Cowboys vs. Redskins. Who knows? Maybe at that point Dez Bryant will be a member of the Redskins. 
  • Revenge game alert! On Oct. 28 (Week 8), the Saints and Vikings will get together for "Sunday Night Football." The last time they met, the Vikings stunned the Saints with the Minneapolis Miracle to book their spot in the NFC title game. 
  • We'll get to see Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady in a Week 9 matchup on Nov. 4 on "Sunday Night Football."
  • Week 10 on CBS brings us a playoff rematch between the Patriots and Titans. Even better: It'll be Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis against their former team.
  • Later on Week 10 (Nov. 11) on CBS, the Seahawks head to Los Angeles where they'll meet the Rams in an NFC West rivalry game.
  • The Steelers and Jaguars renew their budding rivalry on "Sunday Night Football" on Nov. 18 (Week 11).
  • The Thanksgiving games are all divisional clashes. It starts with Bears at Lions on CBS at 12:30 p.m ET. From there, it'll be the Redskins at Cowboys, then Falcons at Saints to cap off the night.
  • The Packers and Vikings will meet for Week 12's addition of "Sunday Night Football" in a game that could decide the fate of the NFC North.
  • One of the most anticipated games of the year will be on CBS on Dec. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET. It's Patriots at Steelers in what should be another classic between two AFC powerhouses.
  • Steelers vs. Saints in Week 16 on CBS could be another clash of Super Bowl contenders. That game will played on Dec. 23 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
  • The Giants and Cowboys will finish their seasons against each other at 1 p.m. ET. Hopefully, playoff lives will be on the line to turn an already enticing matchup into a great one.
  • On CBS in Week 17 (Dec. 30), the Jaguars and Texans meet in a game that could very well decide the AFC South.

And now, here's the 2018 regular-season schedule for Weeks 1-17, followed by the schedule for all 32 NFL teams in its entirety.

* - Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD 

Week 1

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, September 06, 2018

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles8:20pNBC
Sunday, September 09, 2018

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens1:00pCBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns1:00pCBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts1:00pCBS
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins1:00pFOX
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings1:00pFOX
Houston Texans at New England Patriots1:00pCBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints1:00pFOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants1:00pFOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers4:05pCBS
Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals4:25pFOX
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers4:25pFOX
Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos4:25pFOX
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers8:20pNBC
Monday, September 10, 2018

New York Jets at Detroit Lions7:10pESPN
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders10:20pESPN

Week 2

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, September 13, 2018

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals8:20pNFLN
Sunday, September 16, 2018

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons1:00pFOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills1:00pCBS
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers1:00pFOX
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints1:00pFOX
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets1:00pCBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00pCBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00pFOX
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans1:00pCBS
Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins1:00pCBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams4:05pFOX
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers4:05pFOX
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos4:25pCBS
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars4:25pCBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys8:20pNBC
Monday, September 17, 2018

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears8:15pESPN

Week 3

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, September 20, 2018

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns8:20pNFLN
Sunday, September 23, 2018

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons1:00pFOX
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens1:00pCBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers1:00pCBS
New York Giants at Houston Texans1:00pFOX
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00pCBS
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs1:00pFOX
Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins1:00pCBS
Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings1:00pCBS
Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles1:00pFOX
Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins1:00pFOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams4:05pCBS
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals4:25pFOX
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks4:25pFOX
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions8:20pNBC
Monday, September 24, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers8:15pESPN

Week 4

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, September 27, 2018

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams8:20pFOX/NFLN
Sunday, September 30, 2018

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons1:00pCBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears1:00pFOX
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys1:00pFOX
Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers1:00pCBS
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts1:00pCBS
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00pFOX
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots1:00pCBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans1:00pFOX
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals4:05pFOX
Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders4:05pFOX
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers4:25pCBS
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants4:25pCBS
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers8:20pNBC
Monday, October 01, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos8:15pESPN

Week 5

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, October 04, 2018

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots8:20pFOX/NFLN
Sunday, October 07, 2018

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills1:00pCBS
New York Giants at Carolina Panthers1:00pFOX
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals1:00pCBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns1:00pCBS
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions1:00pFOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs1:00pCBS
Denver Broncos at New York Jets1:00pCBS
Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00pFOX
Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers4:05pCBS
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles4:25pFOX
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers4:25pFOX
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks4:25pFOX
Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans*8:20pNBC
Monday, October 08, 2018

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints8:15pESPN

Week 6

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, October 11, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants8:20pFOX/NFLN
Sunday, October 14, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons1:00pFOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals1:00pCBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns1:00pCBS
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans1:00pCBS
Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins1:00pFOX
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings1:00pFOX
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets1:00pCBS
Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders (London)1:00pFOX
Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins1:00pFOX
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos4:05pFOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys4:25pCBS
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans4:25pCBS
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots*8:20pNBC
Monday, October 15, 2018

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers8:15pESPN

Week 7

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, October 18, 2018

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals8:20pFOX/NFLN
Sunday, October 21, 2018

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (London)9:30aCBS
New England Patriots at Chicago Bears1:00pCBS
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts1:00pCBS
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00pCBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs1:00pCBS
Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins1:00pFOX
Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets1:00pFOX
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles1:00pFOX
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00pFOX
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens4:05pFOX
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins4:25pCBS
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers*8:20pNBC
Monday, October 22, 2018

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons8:15pESPN

Week 8

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, October 25, 2018

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans8:20pFOX/NFLN
Sunday, October 28, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)9:30aNFLN
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers1:00pCBS
New York Jets at Chicago Bears1:00pCBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals1:00pFOX
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions1:00pFOX
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs1:00pCBS
Washington Redskins at New York Giants1:00pFOX
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00pCBS
Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders4:05pCBS
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals4:25pFOX
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams4:25pFOX
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings*8:20pNBC
Monday, October 29, 2018

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills8:15pESPN

Week 9

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, November 01, 2018

Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers8:20pFOX/NFLN
Sunday, November 04, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens1:00pCBS
Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills1:00pFOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers1:00pFOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns1:00pCBS
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins1:00pCBS
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings1:00pFOX
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins1:00pFOX
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos4:05pCBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks4:05pCBS
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints4:25pFOX
Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots*8:20pNBC
Monday, November 05, 2018

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys8:15pESPN

Week 10

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, November 08, 2018

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers8:20pFOX/NFLN
Sunday, November 11, 2018

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears1:00pFOX
New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals1:00pFOX
Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns1:00pFOX
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers1:00pCBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts1:00pCBS
Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs1:00pFOX
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets1:00pCBS
Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00pFOX
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans1:00pCBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders4:05pFOX
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams4:25pCBS
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles*8:20pNBC
Monday, November 12, 2018

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers8:15pESPN

Week 11

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, November 15, 2018

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks8:20pFOX/NFLN
Sunday, November 18, 2018

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons1:00pFOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens1:00pCBS
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears1:00pFOX
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions1:00pFOX
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts1:00pCBS
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints1:00pFOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants1:00pFOX
Houston Texans at Washington Redskins1:00pCBS
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals4:05pCBS
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers4:05pCBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars*8:20pNBC
Monday, November 19, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City)8:15pESPN

Week 12

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, November 22, 2018

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions12:30pCBS
Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys4:30pFOX
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints8:20pNBC
Sunday, November 25, 2018

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens1:00pCBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills1:00pCBS
Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers1:00pFOX
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals1:00pCBS
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts1:00pCBS
New England Patriots at New York Jets1:00pCBS
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles1:00pFOX
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00pFOX
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers4:05pFOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos4:25pCBS
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings*8:20pNBC
Monday, November 26, 2018

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans8:15pESPN

Week 13

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, November 29, 2018

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys8:20pFOX/NFLN
Sunday, December 02, 2018

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons1:00pCBS
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals1:00pCBS
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions1:00pFOX
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers1:00pFOX
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans1:00pCBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00pCBS
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins1:00pCBS
Chicago Bears at New York Giants1:00pFOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00pCBS
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00pFOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders4:05pCBS
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans4:05pCBS
Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots4:25pFOX
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks*8:20pNBC
Monday, December 03, 2018

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles8:15pESPN

Week 14

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, December 06, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans8:20pFOX/NFLN
Sunday, December 09, 2018

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills1:00pCBS
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears1:00pFOX
Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns1:00pFOX
Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers1:00pFOX
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans1:00pCBS
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs1:00pCBS
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins1:00pCBS
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00pFOX
New York Giants at Washington Redskins1:00pFOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers4:05pCBS
Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers4:05pCBS
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals4:25pFOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys4:25pFOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders*8:20pNBC
Monday, December 10, 2018

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks8:15pESPN

Week 15

GameKick (ET)TV
Thursday, December 13, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs8:20pFOX/NFLN
Saturday, December 15, 2018

Houston Texans at New York Jets4:30p/8:20pNFLN
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos4:30p/8:20pNFLN
Sunday, December 16, 2018

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons1:00pFOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens1:00pFOX
Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills1:00pFOX
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears1:00pFOX
Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals1:00pCBS
Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts1:00pFOX
Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00pFOX
Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings1:00pCBS
Tennessee Titans at New York Giants1:00pCBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers4:05pFOX
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers4:25pCBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams*8:20pNBC
Monday, December 17, 2018

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers8:15pESPN

Week 16

GameKick (ET)TV
Saturday, December 22, 2018

TBD4:30pNFLN
TBD8:20pNFLN
Network, Date & Time TBD

New York Giants at Indianapolis ColtsTBDTBD
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles ChargersTBDTBD
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami DolphinsTBDTBD
Washington Redskins at Tennessee TitansTBDTBD
Sunday, December 23, 2018

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers1:00pFOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns1:00pCBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys1:00pFOX
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions1:00pFOX
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots1:00pCBS
Green Bay Packers at New York Jets1:00pFOX
Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles1:00pCBS
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals4:05pFOX
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers4:05pFOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints4:25pCBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks*8:20pNBC
Monday, December 24, 2018

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders8:15pESPN

Week 17

GameKick (ET)TV
Sunday, December 30, 2018

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens1:00pCBS
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills1:00pCBS
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers1:00pFOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans1:00pCBS
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs1:00pCBS
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings1:00pFOX
New York Jets at New England Patriots1:00pCBS
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints1:00pFOX
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants1:00pFOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00pCBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00pFOX
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans1:00pCBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins1:00pFOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos4:25pCBS
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams4:25pFOX
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks4:25pFOX

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Sept. 9 vs. Washington Redskins, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 28 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.mM. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

ATLANTA FALCONS

Sept. 6 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 22 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 28 -- BYE

Nov. 4 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at New Orleans Saints (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Sept. 9 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 23 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 7 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 -- BYE

Nov. 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

BUFFALO BILLS

Sept. 9 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 29 vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 4 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Sept. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 -- BYE

Oct. 7 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 18 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

CHICAGO BEARS

Sept. 9 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 23 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 -- BYE

Oct. 14 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1: p.m (FOX)

Dec. 23 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 13 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 23 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Sept. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 30 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. FOX

Oct. 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at Denver Broncos, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

DALLAS COWBOYS

Sept. 9 at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 23 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 -- BYE

Nov. 5 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 18 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Washington Redskins (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.M. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

DENVER BRONCOS

Sept. 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 7 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 28 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 -- BYE

Nov. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 24 at Oakland Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

DETROIT LIONS

Sept. 10 vs. New York Jets (Mon), 7:10 p.m.(ESPN)

Sept. 16 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 30 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 -- BYE

Oct. 21 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Sept. 9 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 21 -- BYE

Oct. 28 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 11 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 25 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

HOUSTON TEXANS

Sept. 9 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 4 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Nov. 11 -- BYE

Nov. 18 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 2 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at New York Jets, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 23 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at New England Patriots, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 14 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 vs. New York Giants, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Sept. 9 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 25 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 16 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Miami Dolphins, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Sept. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 1 at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 19 at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 25 -- BYE

Dec. 2 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 23 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 30 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Sept. 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee Titans (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 -- BYE

Nov. 4 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Baltimore Ravens, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Sept. 10 at Oakland Raiders, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 7 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 at San Franciso 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 28 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 19 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 25 -- BYE

Dec. 2 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 23 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Sept. 9 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 4 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Sept. 9 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 7 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 4 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 -- BYE

Nov. 18 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 2 at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 10 at Seattle Seahawks (Mon), 8:15 P.M. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Sept. 9 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 30 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 14 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 21 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 29 at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 4 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 11 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Sept. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 18 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at New York Giants, 4:25 P.M. (CBS)

Oct. 8 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14 -- BYE

Oct. 21 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 29 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

NEW YORK GIANTS

Sept. 9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 23 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 22 at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 28 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 12 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Indianapolis Colts, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

NEW YORK JETS

Sept. 10 at Detroit Lions, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 16 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 30 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. Houston Texans, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 16 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 -- BYE

Oct. 28 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 11 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 16 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 24 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Sept. 6 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 21 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 18 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 3 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 9 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 23 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. FOX)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Sept. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 30 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 7 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 -- BYE

Oct. 28 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 25 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 16 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Sept. 9 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 15 at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 28 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 12 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 9 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Sept. 9 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 17 at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 23 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Oakland Raiders (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 -- BYE

Oct. 28 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 25 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 30 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Sept. 9 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 30 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 -- BYE

Oct. 14 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

TENNESSEE TITANS

Sept. 9 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Los Angeles Chargers (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 -- BYE

Nov. 5 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 11 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 at Houston Texans, 8:15 PM (ESPN)

Dec. 2 vs. New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 16 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Washington Redskins, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Sept. 9 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 -- BYE

Oct. 8 at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 22 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 9 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Tennessee Titans, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m (FOX)

