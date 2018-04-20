2018 NFL schedule release: Here's the time and date for all 256 games

Are you ready for some football? Or at the very least, are you ready to begin planning for some football?

The NFL regular season is still four-and-a-half months away, but thanks to what happened on Thursday night, football feels just a little bit closer to finally being here again. On Thursday night, the NFL released the regular-season schedule.

Below, you'll find the complete schedule with the time and date for all 256 games, which should allow you to plan your own Thursday-Sunday-Monday schedule with the occasional Saturday sprinkled in from September to February. If you're looking for time and date for all 65 preseason games, which was released last week, you can find that information by clicking here. If you're looking for the list of Thursday night games, click right here. If you want to see the Thanksgiving slate of games, go here. And here's a deeper look at the revenge games that populate the schedule.

Now, let's take a look at some key and intriguing matchups:

The season begins on Thursday, Sept. 6 with the Super Bowl champion Eagles hosting the Falcons in a rematch of the divisional round playoff game that the Eagles barely won.



Deshaun Watson, assuming he's healthy by the time the season starts, will get a chance to beat the Patriots because the Texans are opening the season against them. Last year, Watson came oh so close to upsetting the Patriots in Foxborough, but fell short by three points in a 36-33 thriller. The rematch, which you can watch on CBS at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 9, should be another high-scoring affair.



The ultra competitive AFC West gets a juicy start when the Chiefs head to Los Angeles for a Week 1 matchup against the Chargers on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET. Can the Chargers finally buck their history of slow starts? Can Patrick Mahomes live up to the hype?



Want another look at Mahomes? Glad you asked. In Week 2, the Chiefs will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on CBS (1 p.m. ET kickoff). So no, Mahomes will not get an easy start as he enters his first season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.



Week 1's most intriguing matchup might be 49ers-Vikings when Kirk Cousins goes up against Jimmy Garoppolo. Can everyone's favorite playoff sleeper hang tough with a Super Bowl contender?



One of the best early games of the season will be a rematch of the AFC title game when the Patriots head to Jacksonville to battle the Jaguars on Sep. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET (Week 2). I'm guessing Tony Romo is already excited to call that game after what happened in the playoffs last year when the Tom Brady led yet another epic comeback.



Matt Nagy couldn't have asked for a tougher start to his Bears coaching career. Not only will the Bears be forced to head to Green Bay for a primetime Week 1 date with the Packers, they'll then host the Seahawks for a Week 2 primetime matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago for Week 2.



On that note, the Packers also start the season with two key divisional games -- one against the Bears and another against the Vikings.



One of the best games of Week 3 will be on CBS when the two L.A. teams meet. At 4:05 p.m. ET on Sept. 23, the Rams will host the Chargers.



As the legend of Garoppolo grows, the 49ers quarterback will face a tough test in Week 4 when he travels to L.A. to take on Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, and the entire Chargers defense. That game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 30 on CBS.



The Broncos and Jets were two of the worst teams in football a year ago, but when they face off in Week 5 in New York on CBS, there's a chance that we'll have the chance to watch two rookie quarterbacks in action. Both teams are scheduled to pick in the top five, of the draft and while they've both signed bridge quarterbacks this offseason, we've seen in years past just how quickly a bridge quarterback's starting job can evaporate.



Week 6 on CBS brings us a intriguing matchup between the Jaguars and Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET). Can the Cowboys hang with one of the NFC's contenders? By that point, the Cowboys might be a surprising rebound team.



Mark your calendars for Oct. 21 (Week 7). At 4:25 ET, it'll be the Cowboys vs. Redskins. Who knows? Maybe at that point Dez Bryant will be a member of the Redskins.



Revenge game alert! On Oct. 28 (Week 8), the Saints and Vikings will get together for "Sunday Night Football." The last time they met, the Vikings stunned the Saints with the Minneapolis Miracle to book their spot in the NFC title game.



We'll get to see Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady in a Week 9 matchup on Nov. 4 on "Sunday Night Football."



Week 10 on CBS brings us a playoff rematch between the Patriots and Titans. Even better: It'll be Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis against their former team.



Later on Week 10 (Nov. 11) on CBS, the Seahawks head to Los Angeles where they'll meet the Rams in an NFC West rivalry game.



The Steelers and Jaguars renew their budding rivalry on "Sunday Night Football" on Nov. 18 (Week 11).



The Thanksgiving games are all divisional clashes. It starts with Bears at Lions on CBS at 12:30 p.m ET. From there, it'll be the Redskins at Cowboys, then Falcons at Saints to cap off the night.



The Packers and Vikings will meet for Week 12's addition of "Sunday Night Football" in a game that could decide the fate of the NFC North.



One of the most anticipated games of the year will be on CBS on Dec. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET. It's Patriots at Steelers in what should be another classic between two AFC powerhouses.



Steelers vs. Saints in Week 16 on CBS could be another clash of Super Bowl contenders. That game will played on Dec. 23 at 4:25 p.m. ET.



The Giants and Cowboys will finish their seasons against each other at 1 p.m. ET. Hopefully, playoff lives will be on the line to turn an already enticing matchup into a great one.



On CBS in Week 17 (Dec. 30), the Jaguars and Texans meet in a game that could very well decide the AFC South.



And now, here's the 2018 regular-season schedule for Weeks 1-17, followed by the schedule for all 32 NFL teams in its entirety.

* - Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

Week 1

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, September 06, 2018



Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20p NBC Sunday, September 09, 2018



Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p CBS Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1:00p CBS Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p CBS Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins 1:00p FOX San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00p FOX Houston Texans at New England Patriots 1:00p CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00p FOX Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants 1:00p FOX Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05p CBS Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals 4:25p FOX Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers 4:25p FOX Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos 4:25p FOX Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 8:20p NBC Monday, September 10, 2018



New York Jets at Detroit Lions 7:10p ESPN Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders 10:20p ESPN

Week 2

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, September 13, 2018



Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 8:20p NFLN Sunday, September 16, 2018



Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p FOX Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills 1:00p CBS Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1:00p FOX Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints 1:00p FOX Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00p CBS Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p CBS Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p FOX Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00p CBS Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins 1:00p CBS Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:05p FOX Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers 4:05p FOX Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25p CBS New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars 4:25p CBS New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 8:20p NBC Monday, September 17, 2018



Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears 8:15p ESPN

Week 3

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, September 20, 2018



New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 8:20p NFLN Sunday, September 23, 2018



New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p FOX Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p CBS Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers 1:00p CBS New York Giants at Houston Texans 1:00p FOX Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p CBS San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00p FOX Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins 1:00p CBS Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings 1:00p CBS Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p FOX Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins 1:00p FOX Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams 4:05p CBS Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals 4:25p FOX Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks 4:25p FOX New England Patriots at Detroit Lions 8:20p NBC Monday, September 24, 2018



Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15p ESPN

Week 4

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, September 27, 2018



Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams 8:20p FOX/NFLN Sunday, September 30, 2018



Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears 1:00p FOX Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 1:00p FOX Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers 1:00p CBS Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p CBS New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p FOX Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00p CBS Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans 1:00p FOX Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:05p FOX Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders 4:05p FOX San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25p CBS New Orleans Saints at New York Giants 4:25p CBS Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20p NBC Monday, October 01, 2018



Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 8:15p ESPN

Week 5

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, October 04, 2018



Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 8:20p FOX/NFLN Sunday, October 07, 2018



Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills 1:00p CBS New York Giants at Carolina Panthers 1:00p FOX Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p CBS Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1:00p CBS Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00p FOX Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00p CBS Denver Broncos at New York Jets 1:00p CBS Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p FOX Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05p CBS Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25p FOX Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25p FOX Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25p FOX Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans* 8:20p NBC Monday, October 08, 2018



Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints 8:15p ESPN

Week 6

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, October 11, 2018



Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 8:20p FOX/NFLN Sunday, October 14, 2018



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p FOX Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p CBS Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns 1:00p CBS Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans 1:00p CBS Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins 1:00p FOX Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 1:00p FOX Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets 1:00p CBS Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders (London) 1:00p FOX Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins 1:00p FOX Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos 4:05p FOX Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys 4:25p CBS Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 4:25p CBS Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots* 8:20p NBC Monday, October 15, 2018



San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers 8:15p ESPN

Week 7

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, October 18, 2018



Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals 8:20p FOX/NFLN Sunday, October 21, 2018



Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (London) 9:30a CBS New England Patriots at Chicago Bears 1:00p CBS Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p CBS Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p CBS Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00p CBS Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins 1:00p FOX Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets 1:00p FOX Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p FOX Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p FOX New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens 4:05p FOX Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins 4:25p CBS Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers* 8:20p NBC Monday, October 22, 2018



New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons 8:15p ESPN

Week 8

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, October 25, 2018



Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans 8:20p FOX/NFLN Sunday, October 28, 2018



Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) 9:30a NFLN Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers 1:00p CBS New York Jets at Chicago Bears 1:00p CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p FOX Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 1:00p FOX Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00p CBS Washington Redskins at New York Giants 1:00p FOX Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p CBS Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders 4:05p CBS San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:25p FOX Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25p FOX New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings* 8:20p NBC Monday, October 29, 2018



New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 8:15p ESPN

Week 9

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, November 01, 2018



Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers 8:20p FOX/NFLN Sunday, November 04, 2018



Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p CBS Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills 1:00p FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00p FOX Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns 1:00p CBS New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00p CBS Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00p FOX Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins 1:00p FOX Houston Texans at Denver Broncos 4:05p CBS Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05p CBS Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints 4:25p FOX Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots* 8:20p NBC Monday, November 05, 2018



Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys 8:15p ESPN

Week 10

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, November 08, 2018



Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20p FOX/NFLN Sunday, November 11, 2018



Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00p FOX New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p FOX Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns 1:00p FOX Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers 1:00p CBS Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p CBS Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00p FOX Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00p CBS Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p FOX New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans 1:00p CBS Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders 4:05p FOX Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:25p CBS Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles* 8:20p NBC Monday, November 12, 2018



New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers 8:15p ESPN

Week 11

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, November 15, 2018



Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks 8:20p FOX/NFLN Sunday, November 18, 2018



Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p FOX Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p CBS Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1:00p FOX Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions 1:00p FOX Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p CBS Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints 1:00p FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants 1:00p FOX Houston Texans at Washington Redskins 1:00p CBS Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals 4:05p CBS Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05p CBS Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars* 8:20p NBC Monday, November 19, 2018



Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City) 8:15p ESPN

Week 12

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, November 22, 2018



Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 12:30p CBS Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys 4:30p FOX Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 8:20p NBC Sunday, November 25, 2018



Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p CBS Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills 1:00p CBS Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers 1:00p FOX Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p CBS Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p CBS New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00p CBS New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p FOX San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p FOX Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05p FOX Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos 4:25p CBS Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings* 8:20p NBC Monday, November 26, 2018



Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 8:15p ESPN

Week 13

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, November 29, 2018



New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys 8:20p FOX/NFLN Sunday, December 02, 2018



Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p CBS Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p CBS Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions 1:00p FOX Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers 1:00p FOX Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00p CBS Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p CBS Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00p CBS Chicago Bears at New York Giants 1:00p FOX Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p CBS Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p FOX Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders 4:05p CBS New York Jets at Tennessee Titans 4:05p CBS Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots 4:25p FOX San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks* 8:20p NBC Monday, December 03, 2018



Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15p ESPN

Week 14

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, December 06, 2018



Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 8:20p FOX/NFLN Sunday, December 09, 2018



New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00p CBS Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears 1:00p FOX Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns 1:00p FOX Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers 1:00p FOX Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00p CBS Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00p CBS New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00p CBS New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p FOX New York Giants at Washington Redskins 1:00p FOX Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05p CBS Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers 4:05p CBS Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals 4:25p FOX Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:25p FOX Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders* 8:20p NBC Monday, December 10, 2018



Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks 8:15p ESPN

Week 15

Game Kick (ET) TV Thursday, December 13, 2018



Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20p FOX/NFLN Saturday, December 15, 2018



Houston Texans at New York Jets 4:30p/8:20p NFLN Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos 4:30p/8:20p NFLN Sunday, December 16, 2018



Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p FOX Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills 1:00p FOX Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00p FOX Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p CBS Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p FOX Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p FOX Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings 1:00p CBS Tennessee Titans at New York Giants 1:00p CBS Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05p FOX New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25p CBS Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams* 8:20p NBC Monday, December 17, 2018



New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 8:15p ESPN

Week 16

Game Kick (ET) TV Saturday, December 22, 2018



TBD 4:30p NFLN TBD 8:20p NFLN Network, Date & Time TBD



New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins TBD TBD Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans TBD TBD Sunday, December 23, 2018



Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 1:00p FOX Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00p CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys 1:00p FOX Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00p FOX Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1:00p CBS Green Bay Packers at New York Jets 1:00p FOX Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p CBS Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05p FOX Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers 4:05p FOX Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints 4:25p CBS Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks* 8:20p NBC Monday, December 24, 2018



Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders 8:15p ESPN

Week 17

Game Kick (ET) TV Sunday, December 30, 2018



Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p CBS Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00p CBS Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 1:00p FOX Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00p CBS Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00p CBS Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1:00p FOX New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00p CBS Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1:00p FOX Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1:00p FOX Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p CBS Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p FOX Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00p CBS Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins 1:00p FOX Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:25p CBS San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25p FOX Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:25p FOX

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Sept. 9 vs. Washington Redskins, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 28 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.mM. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

ATLANTA FALCONS

Sept. 6 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 22 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 28 -- BYE

Nov. 4 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at New Orleans Saints (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Sept. 9 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 23 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 7 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 -- BYE

Nov. 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

BUFFALO BILLS

Sept. 9 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 29 vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 4 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Sept. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 -- BYE

Oct. 7 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 18 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

CHICAGO BEARS

Sept. 9 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 23 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 -- BYE

Oct. 14 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1: p.m (FOX)

Dec. 23 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 13 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 23 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Sept. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 30 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. FOX

Oct. 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at Denver Broncos, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

DALLAS COWBOYS

Sept. 9 at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 23 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 -- BYE

Nov. 5 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 18 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Washington Redskins (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.M. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

DENVER BRONCOS

Sept. 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 7 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 28 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 -- BYE

Nov. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 24 at Oakland Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

DETROIT LIONS

Sept. 10 vs. New York Jets (Mon), 7:10 p.m.(ESPN)

Sept. 16 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 30 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 -- BYE

Oct. 21 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Sept. 9 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 21 -- BYE

Oct. 28 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 11 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 25 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

HOUSTON TEXANS

Sept. 9 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 4 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Nov. 11 -- BYE

Nov. 18 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 2 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at New York Jets, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 23 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at New England Patriots, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 14 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 vs. New York Giants, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Sept. 9 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 25 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 16 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Miami Dolphins, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Sept. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 1 at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 19 at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 25 -- BYE

Dec. 2 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 23 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 30 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Sept. 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee Titans (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 -- BYE

Nov. 4 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Baltimore Ravens, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Sept. 10 at Oakland Raiders, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 7 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 at San Franciso 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 28 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 19 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 25 -- BYE

Dec. 2 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 23 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Sept. 9 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 4 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Sept. 9 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 7 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 4 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 -- BYE

Nov. 18 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 2 at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 10 at Seattle Seahawks (Mon), 8:15 P.M. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Sept. 9 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 30 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 14 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 21 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 29 at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 4 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 11 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Sept. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 18 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at New York Giants, 4:25 P.M. (CBS)

Oct. 8 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14 -- BYE

Oct. 21 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 29 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

NEW YORK GIANTS

Sept. 9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 23 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 22 at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 28 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 12 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Indianapolis Colts, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

NEW YORK JETS

Sept. 10 at Detroit Lions, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 16 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 30 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. Houston Texans, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 16 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 -- BYE

Oct. 28 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 11 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 16 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 24 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Sept. 6 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 21 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 18 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 3 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 9 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 23 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. FOX)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Sept. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 30 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 7 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 -- BYE

Oct. 28 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 25 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 16 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Sept. 9 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 15 at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 28 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 12 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 9 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Sept. 9 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 17 at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 23 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Oakland Raiders (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 -- BYE

Oct. 28 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 25 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 30 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Sept. 9 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 30 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 -- BYE

Oct. 14 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

TENNESSEE TITANS

Sept. 9 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Los Angeles Chargers (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 -- BYE

Nov. 5 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 11 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 at Houston Texans, 8:15 PM (ESPN)

Dec. 2 vs. New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 16 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Washington Redskins, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Sept. 9 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 -- BYE

Oct. 8 at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 22 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 9 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Tennessee Titans, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m (FOX)