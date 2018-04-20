2018 NFL schedule release: Here's the time and date for all 256 games
You can find the entire NFL schedule here after the NFL released the time and date on Thursday
Are you ready for some football? Or at the very least, are you ready to begin planning for some football?
The NFL regular season is still four-and-a-half months away, but thanks to what happened on Thursday night, football feels just a little bit closer to finally being here again. On Thursday night, the NFL released the regular-season schedule.
Below, you'll find the complete schedule with the time and date for all 256 games, which should allow you to plan your own Thursday-Sunday-Monday schedule with the occasional Saturday sprinkled in from September to February. If you're looking for time and date for all 65 preseason games, which was released last week, you can find that information by clicking here. If you're looking for the list of Thursday night games, click right here. If you want to see the Thanksgiving slate of games, go here. And here's a deeper look at the revenge games that populate the schedule.
Now, let's take a look at some key and intriguing matchups:
- The season begins on Thursday, Sept. 6 with the Super Bowl champion Eagles hosting the Falcons in a rematch of the divisional round playoff game that the Eagles barely won.
- Deshaun Watson, assuming he's healthy by the time the season starts, will get a chance to beat the Patriots because the Texans are opening the season against them. Last year, Watson came oh so close to upsetting the Patriots in Foxborough, but fell short by three points in a 36-33 thriller. The rematch, which you can watch on CBS at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 9, should be another high-scoring affair.
- The ultra competitive AFC West gets a juicy start when the Chiefs head to Los Angeles for a Week 1 matchup against the Chargers on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET. Can the Chargers finally buck their history of slow starts? Can Patrick Mahomes live up to the hype?
- Want another look at Mahomes? Glad you asked. In Week 2, the Chiefs will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on CBS (1 p.m. ET kickoff). So no, Mahomes will not get an easy start as he enters his first season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.
- Week 1's most intriguing matchup might be 49ers-Vikings when Kirk Cousins goes up against Jimmy Garoppolo. Can everyone's favorite playoff sleeper hang tough with a Super Bowl contender?
- One of the best early games of the season will be a rematch of the AFC title game when the Patriots head to Jacksonville to battle the Jaguars on Sep. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET (Week 2). I'm guessing Tony Romo is already excited to call that game after what happened in the playoffs last year when the Tom Brady led yet another epic comeback.
- Matt Nagy couldn't have asked for a tougher start to his Bears coaching career. Not only will the Bears be forced to head to Green Bay for a primetime Week 1 date with the Packers, they'll then host the Seahawks for a Week 2 primetime matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago for Week 2.
- On that note, the Packers also start the season with two key divisional games -- one against the Bears and another against the Vikings.
- One of the best games of Week 3 will be on CBS when the two L.A. teams meet. At 4:05 p.m. ET on Sept. 23, the Rams will host the Chargers.
- As the legend of Garoppolo grows, the 49ers quarterback will face a tough test in Week 4 when he travels to L.A. to take on Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, and the entire Chargers defense. That game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 30 on CBS.
- The Broncos and Jets were two of the worst teams in football a year ago, but when they face off in Week 5 in New York on CBS, there's a chance that we'll have the chance to watch two rookie quarterbacks in action. Both teams are scheduled to pick in the top five, of the draft and while they've both signed bridge quarterbacks this offseason, we've seen in years past just how quickly a bridge quarterback's starting job can evaporate.
- Week 6 on CBS brings us a intriguing matchup between the Jaguars and Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET). Can the Cowboys hang with one of the NFC's contenders? By that point, the Cowboys might be a surprising rebound team.
- Mark your calendars for Oct. 21 (Week 7). At 4:25 ET, it'll be the Cowboys vs. Redskins. Who knows? Maybe at that point Dez Bryant will be a member of the Redskins.
- Revenge game alert! On Oct. 28 (Week 8), the Saints and Vikings will get together for "Sunday Night Football." The last time they met, the Vikings stunned the Saints with the Minneapolis Miracle to book their spot in the NFC title game.
- We'll get to see Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady in a Week 9 matchup on Nov. 4 on "Sunday Night Football."
- Week 10 on CBS brings us a playoff rematch between the Patriots and Titans. Even better: It'll be Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis against their former team.
- Later on Week 10 (Nov. 11) on CBS, the Seahawks head to Los Angeles where they'll meet the Rams in an NFC West rivalry game.
- The Steelers and Jaguars renew their budding rivalry on "Sunday Night Football" on Nov. 18 (Week 11).
- The Thanksgiving games are all divisional clashes. It starts with Bears at Lions on CBS at 12:30 p.m ET. From there, it'll be the Redskins at Cowboys, then Falcons at Saints to cap off the night.
- The Packers and Vikings will meet for Week 12's addition of "Sunday Night Football" in a game that could decide the fate of the NFC North.
- One of the most anticipated games of the year will be on CBS on Dec. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET. It's Patriots at Steelers in what should be another classic between two AFC powerhouses.
- Steelers vs. Saints in Week 16 on CBS could be another clash of Super Bowl contenders. That game will played on Dec. 23 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
- The Giants and Cowboys will finish their seasons against each other at 1 p.m. ET. Hopefully, playoff lives will be on the line to turn an already enticing matchup into a great one.
- On CBS in Week 17 (Dec. 30), the Jaguars and Texans meet in a game that could very well decide the AFC South.
And now, here's the 2018 regular-season schedule for Weeks 1-17, followed by the schedule for all 32 NFL teams in its entirety.
* - Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD
Week 1
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, September 06, 2018
|Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:20p
|NBC
|Sunday, September 09, 2018
|Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00p
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00p
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
|1:00p
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00p
|FOX
|Houston Texans at New England Patriots
|1:00p
|CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00p
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants
|1:00p
|FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05p
|CBS
|Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25p
|FOX
|Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
|4:25p
|FOX
|Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos
|4:25p
|FOX
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, September 10, 2018
|New York Jets at Detroit Lions
|7:10p
|ESPN
|Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders
|10:20p
|ESPN
Week 2
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, September 13, 2018
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20p
|NFLN
|Sunday, September 16, 2018
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00p
|FOX
|Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
|1:00p
|FOX
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|1:00p
|CBS
|Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05p
|FOX
|Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05p
|FOX
|Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos
|4:25p
|CBS
|New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars
|4:25p
|CBS
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, September 17, 2018
|Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 3
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, September 20, 2018
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
|8:20p
|NFLN
|Sunday, September 23, 2018
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00p
|FOX
|Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00p
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers
|1:00p
|CBS
|New York Giants at Houston Texans
|1:00p
|FOX
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00p
|CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00p
|FOX
|Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00p
|CBS
|Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00p
|FOX
|Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05p
|CBS
|Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25p
|FOX
|Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25p
|FOX
|New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, September 24, 2018
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 4
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, September 27, 2018
|Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Sunday, September 30, 2018
|Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00p
|CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears
|1:00p
|FOX
|Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
|1:00p
|FOX
|Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00p
|FOX
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
|1:00p
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans
|1:00p
|FOX
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05p
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders
|4:05p
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25p
|CBS
|New Orleans Saints at New York Giants
|4:25p
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, October 01, 2018
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 5
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, October 04, 2018
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Sunday, October 07, 2018
|Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|New York Giants at Carolina Panthers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
|1:00p
|CBS
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00p
|CBS
|Denver Broncos at New York Jets
|1:00p
|CBS
|Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05p
|CBS
|Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25p
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25p
|FOX
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25p
|FOX
|Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, October 08, 2018
|Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 6
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, October 11, 2018
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Sunday, October 14, 2018
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00p
|FOX
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00p
|CBS
|Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00p
|FOX
|Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
|1:00p
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders (London)
|1:00p
|FOX
|Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos
|4:05p
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25p
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
|4:25p
|CBS
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, October 15, 2018
|San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 7
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, October 18, 2018
|Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Sunday, October 21, 2018
|Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (London)
|9:30a
|CBS
|New England Patriots at Chicago Bears
|1:00p
|CBS
|Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00p
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00p
|CBS
|Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets
|1:00p
|FOX
|Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00p
|FOX
|New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens
|4:05p
|FOX
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins
|4:25p
|CBS
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, October 22, 2018
|New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 8
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, October 25, 2018
|Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Sunday, October 28, 2018
|Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
|9:30a
|NFLN
|Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers
|1:00p
|CBS
|New York Jets at Chicago Bears
|1:00p
|CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00p
|FOX
|Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00p
|CBS
|Washington Redskins at New York Giants
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders
|4:05p
|CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25p
|FOX
|Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25p
|FOX
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, October 29, 2018
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 9
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, November 01, 2018
|Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Sunday, November 04, 2018
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00p
|CBS
|Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills
|1:00p
|FOX
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns
|1:00p
|CBS
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00p
|FOX
|Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
|4:05p
|CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05p
|CBS
|Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
|4:25p
|FOX
|Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, November 05, 2018
|Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 10
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, November 08, 2018
|Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Sunday, November 11, 2018
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
|1:00p
|FOX
|New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00p
|FOX
|Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns
|1:00p
|FOX
|Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00p
|FOX
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
|1:00p
|CBS
|Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00p
|FOX
|New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders
|4:05p
|FOX
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25p
|CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, November 12, 2018
|New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 11
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, November 15, 2018
|Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Sunday, November 18, 2018
|Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00p
|CBS
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|1:00p
|FOX
|Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints
|1:00p
|FOX
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
|1:00p
|FOX
|Houston Texans at Washington Redskins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05p
|CBS
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05p
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, November 19, 2018
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City)
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 12
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, November 22, 2018
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
|12:30p
|CBS
|Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys
|4:30p
|FOX
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
|8:20p
|NBC
|Sunday, November 25, 2018
|Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00p
|CBS
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|New England Patriots at New York Jets
|1:00p
|CBS
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00p
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05p
|FOX
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos
|4:25p
|CBS
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, November 26, 2018
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 13
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, November 29, 2018
|New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Sunday, December 02, 2018
|Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00p
|CBS
|Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00p
|CBS
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Chicago Bears at New York Giants
|1:00p
|FOX
|Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
|4:05p
|CBS
|New York Jets at Tennessee Titans
|4:05p
|CBS
|Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots
|4:25p
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, December 03, 2018
|Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 14
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, December 06, 2018
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Sunday, December 09, 2018
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
|1:00p
|FOX
|Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00p
|FOX
|Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00p
|CBS
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
|1:00p
|CBS
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00p
|FOX
|New York Giants at Washington Redskins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05p
|CBS
|Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05p
|CBS
|Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25p
|FOX
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25p
|FOX
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, December 10, 2018
|Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 15
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, December 13, 2018
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN
|Saturday, December 15, 2018
|Houston Texans at New York Jets
|4:30p/8:20p
|NFLN
|Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
|4:30p/8:20p
|NFLN
|Sunday, December 16, 2018
|Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00p
|FOX
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00p
|FOX
|Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills
|1:00p
|FOX
|Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
|1:00p
|FOX
|Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00p
|FOX
|Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00p
|FOX
|Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00p
|CBS
|Tennessee Titans at New York Giants
|1:00p
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05p
|FOX
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:25p
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, December 17, 2018
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 16
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Saturday, December 22, 2018
|TBD
|4:30p
|NFLN
|TBD
|8:20p
|NFLN
|Network, Date & Time TBD
|New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts
|TBD
|TBD
|Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
|TBD
|TBD
|Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans
|TBD
|TBD
|Sunday, December 23, 2018
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
|1:00p
|CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
|1:00p
|FOX
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
|1:00p
|CBS
|Green Bay Packers at New York Jets
|1:00p
|FOX
|Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00p
|CBS
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05p
|FOX
|Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05p
|FOX
|Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints
|4:25p
|CBS
|Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks*
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, December 24, 2018
|Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders
|8:15p
|ESPN
Week 17
|Game
|Kick (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, December 30, 2018
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00p
|CBS
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00p
|CBS
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00p
|FOX
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1:00p
|CBS
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00p
|FOX
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
|4:25p
|CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25p
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25p
|FOX
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Sept. 9 vs. Washington Redskins, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 18 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Oct. 28 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 4 -- BYE
Nov. 11 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 25 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 2 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 9 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.mM. (FOX)
Dec. 16 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
ATLANTA FALCONS
Sept. 6 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 7 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 22 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 28 -- BYE
Nov. 4 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 11 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 at New Orleans Saints (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 23 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Sept. 9 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sept. 23 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 7 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 -- BYE
Nov. 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 25 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 22 or 23 at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 30 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
BUFFALO BILLS
Sept. 9 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 30 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 29 vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 4 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 18 -- BYE
Nov. 25 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 16 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 23 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 30 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Sept. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 30 -- BYE
Oct. 7 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Nov. 18 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 17 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
CHICAGO BEARS
Sept. 9 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 23 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 -- BYE
Oct. 14 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 21 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 28 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 4 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 11 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 16 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1: p.m (FOX)
Dec. 23 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 13 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sept. 23 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 30 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 4 -- BYE
Nov. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 25 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 16 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 23 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Sept. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 16 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 20 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sept. 30 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. FOX
Oct. 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 -- BYE
Nov. 25 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 15 at Denver Broncos, TBD (NFLN)
Dec. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 30 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
DALLAS COWBOYS
Sept. 9 at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 23 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 at Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 28 -- BYE
Nov. 5 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 18 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 vs. Washington Redskins (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Dec. 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 16 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 23 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.M. (FOX)
Dec. 30 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
DENVER BRONCOS
Sept. 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 7 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 18 at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Oct. 28 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 4 vs. Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 -- BYE
Nov. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 15 vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD (NFLN)
Dec. 24 at Oakland Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
DETROIT LIONS
Sept. 10 vs. New York Jets (Mon), 7:10 p.m.(ESPN)
Sept. 16 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 30 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 -- BYE
Oct. 21 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 4 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 11 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 9 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 16 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Sept. 9 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 7 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 21 -- BYE
Oct. 28 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 4 at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 11 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 15 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Nov. 25 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 16 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 23 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Sept. 9 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 16 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 7 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 25 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Nov. 4 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM (CBS)
Nov. 11 -- BYE
Nov. 18 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 26 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 2 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 15 at New York Jets, TBD (NFLN)
Dec. 23 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 16 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 4 at New England Patriots, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)
Oct. 14 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 28 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 PM (CBS)
Nov. 4 -- BYE
Nov. 11 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 18 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 25 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 22 or 23 vs. New York Giants, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 30 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Sept. 9 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 30 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
Nov. 4 -- BYE
Nov. 11 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 25 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 6 at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Dec. 16 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 22 or 23 at Miami Dolphins, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 30 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Sept. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 1 at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 28 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 4 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 19 at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 25 -- BYE
Dec. 2 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Dec. 23 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 30 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Sept. 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 16 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 7 vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee Titans (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)
Oct. 28 -- BYE
Nov. 4 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 25 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 13 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Baltimore Ravens, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 30 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Sept. 10 at Oakland Raiders, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 27 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Oct. 7 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 21 at San Franciso 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 28 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 4 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 11 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 19 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 25 -- BYE
Dec. 2 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 9 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 23 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Sept. 9 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 7 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 21 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 25 at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Nov. 4 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 18 -- BYE
Nov. 25 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 30 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Sept. 9 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Oct. 7 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 21 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 4 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 11 -- BYE
Nov. 18 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 2 at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 10 at Seattle Seahawks (Mon), 8:15 P.M. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 23 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Sept. 9 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 16 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 30 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Oct. 14 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 21 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 29 at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 4 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 11 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 18 -- BYE
Nov. 25 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 9 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 23 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 30 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Sept. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 18 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 at New York Giants, 4:25 P.M. (CBS)
Oct. 8 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 14 -- BYE
Oct. 21 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 29 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Dec. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 17 at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
NEW YORK GIANTS
Sept. 9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 23 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 7 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Oct. 22 at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 28 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 4 -- BYE
Nov. 12 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 25 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 2 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 9 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 16 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 22 or 23 at Indianapolis Colts, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 30 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)
NEW YORK JETS
Sept. 10 at Detroit Lions, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 16 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 20 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sept. 30 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 4 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 18 -- BYE
Nov. 25 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 15 vs. Houston Texans, TBD (NFLN)
Dec. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 16 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 30 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 21 -- BYE
Oct. 28 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 1 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Nov. 11 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 25 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 16 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 24 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Sept. 6 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 11 at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Oct. 21 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
Nov. 4 -- BYE
Nov. 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 18 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 25 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 3 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 9 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 16 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 23 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 30 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. FOX)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Sept. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 30 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 7 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 -- BYE
Oct. 28 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 4 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Nov. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 25 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 at Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 16 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 23 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 30 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Sept. 9 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 15 at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 28 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 1 vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Nov. 12 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 18 -- BYE
Nov. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 2 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 9 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 23 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Sept. 9 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 17 at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 23 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 at Oakland Raiders (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 21 -- BYE
Oct. 28 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 15 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Nov. 25 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 23 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 30 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Sept. 9 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 30 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 -- BYE
Oct. 14 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 21 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 4 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 11 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 25 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 2 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 9 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 16 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 23 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
TENNESSEE TITANS
Sept. 9 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 at Los Angeles Chargers (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)
Oct. 28 -- BYE
Nov. 5 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 11 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 18 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 26 at Houston Texans, 8:15 PM (ESPN)
Dec. 2 vs. New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Dec. 16 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Washington Redskins, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 30 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Sept. 9 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 -- BYE
Oct. 8 at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 14 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 21 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 28 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 22 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 9 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 16 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 22 or 23 at Tennessee Titans, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m (FOX)
