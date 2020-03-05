2020 NFL free agency: LeSean McCoy reportedly not expected to return to Chiefs, Eagles possible suitor

Outside of winning his first-ever Super Bowl, things didn't go as planned for LeSean McCoy in 2019. After being unexpectedly released by the Buffalo Bills, the veteran running back quickly shrugged off other offers to reunite with Andy Reid with the belief he'd get a shot at regaining his prime form for his former coach. Instead, the climactic team end was married to an unceremonious individual finish for McCoy, who was ruled inactive and in street clothes for the Super Bowl LIV battle with the San Francisco 49ers -- so that Reid and the Chiefs could carry an extra lineman.

McCoy finished the 2019 season with a career-low in rushing attempts (101), rushing yards (465), rushing attempts per game (7.8), rushing yards per game (35.8), receiving targets (34) and receptions (28) -- far from what one would label a resurgent campaign. That won't do for a six-time Pro Bowler who wants to be on the field and, to that end, he's reportedly not expected to return to the Chiefs in 2020, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019 worth $3 million, and the decision to move on puts him on the market just ahead of free agency legally kicking off on March 16.

The 31-year-old still arguably has some tread on his tires, and there's a team or three who'll likely look to land the two-time All-Pro and investigate if that's actually the case -- hoping he still has the quickness to provide a complement to someone's power running attack. His coming deal will be a reasonable one, no matter who he signs with, and rumors are already circulating their could be a potential reunion in the making with the Philadelphia Eagles. McCoy is a former second-round pick of the Eagles and established himself as one of the best backs in football during his time with the club, but tension with head coach Chip Kelly led to a trade that sent him to the Bills in 2015.

Even during his stint in Buffalo, there were continued rumors the Eagles might strike a deal to return McCoy home via trade -- following the defunct Kelly era in Philadelphia -- but nothing ever materialized. Now that he's a free agent, a reunion with an Eagles team he never truly wanted to leave and that needs help in the backfield makes sense.

Time will tell if it happens, though.