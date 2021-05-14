The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys matchup has been an annual staple for "Sunday Night Football." For the first time in over a decade, that streak will come to an end -- at least for now. The Eagles and Cowboys are currently not scheduled to play on "Sunday Night Football" in 2021, marking the first time since 2009 the two teams will not face each other in primetime on the Sunday slate.

The 12-year streak of the Eagles playing the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" is the longest in the history of the primetime series, dating back to when "Sunday Night Football" debuted on NBC in 2006. Philadelphia -- which finished 4-11-1 last season -- isn't scheduled on "Sunday Night Football" for the first season in the program's history.

The Eagles and Cowboys do face off on "Monday Night Football" in Week 3.

The Cowboys will be on "Sunday Night Football" once again, despite finishing 6-10 last season. Dallas and Green Bay lead the NFL with six nationally televised games in 2021, including "Sunday Night Football" matchups against the Minnesota Vikings (Week 8) and the Washington Football Team (Week 16).

Perhaps last season's Carson Wentz vs. Ben DiNucci debacle is why the Eagles and Cowboys are not scheduled for the Sunday night primetime game. In Weeks 5-17, the NFL schedule lists the games tentatively set for "Sunday Night Football," but only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.

Since the Eagles and Cowboys play on "MNF" in Week 3, they won't be eligible. The only opportunity the two teams will have to play on "Sunday Night Football" in 2021 will be in Week 18, when every game has the ability to be flexed into the primetime slot. Games with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot, same with the Week 18 Saturday doubleheader that was created for the conclusion of the season.

Basically, the Eagles and Cowboys will both have to be in the playoff mix for their "Sunday Night Football" streak to continue.