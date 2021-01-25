When the Kansas City Chiefs made it to Super Bowl LIV in Miami last season, they traveled down to South Florida a full week before the game. However, that won't be happening this year due to the pandemic.

With the NFL trying to keep the teams as safe as possible between now and the kickoff of Super Bowl LV, the league is taking every precaution and that includes keeping the Chiefs in Kansas City for as long as possible.

According to ESPN.com, the Chiefs won't be flying to Tampa until the DAY BEFORE the game. That is not a typo. The Chiefs will be landing in Florida on Feb. 6, just one day before they play the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. The change in the schedule will allow the Chiefs to keep the testing routine they've been following all season to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If the Chiefs had flown down a week early for the game like they did last year, they would have been in a new city where they likely would have run into hundreds of strangers, which isn't something you want to deal with during a pandemic.

For the Buccaneers, they won't really have to make any changes this week and that's because they're about to become the first NFL team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. Basically, this means that the Buccaneers can keep their regular season routine that they would normally have for a home game.

With the Chiefs not heading to Tampa until Feb. 6, that means one of the NFL's key events will be undergoing a major change. Super Bowl media night will still be held this year on Feb. 1, but the entire thing is going to be done virtually, which means no awkward interviews with costumed reporters or people dressing up like a young Andy Reid.

The Super Bowl itself is also going to look slightly different and that's because Raymond James Stadium is only going to be about one-third full.

The NFL has announced that 22,000 fans will be attendance with 7,500 of those tickets going to vaccinated health care workers. Not only will each fan be required to wear a mask at the Super Bowl, but the NFL will be handing out a KN-95 mask to everyone in attendance.

Although the lead up to the Super Bowl is going to have a different feel, it's still Tom Brady against Patrick Mahomes, which means you're definitely going to want to be watching when the game kicks off on Feb. 7 on CBS (6:30 p.m. ET).