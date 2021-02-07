When Tyreek Hill showed up to the Super Bowl last year, he casually mentioned the fact that he might try to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Of course, Hill never got to live out his dream because as you've probably already heard, the 2020 Olympics got pushed back to 2021.

Despite the delay, the Chiefs star revealed during an interview with TMZ this week that he is in fact still interested in trying to get to the Olympics as a sprinter.

"It is still an option, man, 'cause it's always been my dream to do multiple sports at the highest level," Hill told TMZ. "It would be amazing. I just want to prove a point and also, like, I just love competing."

One reason Hill wants to go for it this year instead of waiting for the next Olympics is because by the time the 2024 games roll around, Hill will already be 30 years old.

"I'm young so why not use everything that I got while I still have it," the 26-year-old said. "Because one day I'm going to be old and I'm not going to be as fast so just use everything I got."

If you're wondering whether Hill could actually qualify for the Olympic team as a sprinter, the answer is murky. On one hand, he's definitely proven in his life that he's fast enough to make the Olympic team. During his senior year of high school in 2012, Hill ran the 200m in 20.14 seconds, which not only would have qualified for the Olympics that year, but it was the sixth-fastest time that anyone in the United States ran in 2012, according to NBC Sports.

Here's a video of a young Tyreek dusting the competition in a 200m race.

The problem for Hill right now is that his body isn't built for sprinting because it's built to play football. In 2020, Hill admitted that he'd have to lose 20 pounds if he was going to have any realistic shot of making the Olympic team.

With the U.S. Olympic Trials for track and field set to take place from June 18-27, that means Hill would have to start training almost immediately after the Super Bowl, which wouldn't give his body very much time to recover from the rigors of the NFL season.

Also, the Olympics are July 23 thru August 8, which means if he qualifies, he might not be back with the Chiefs until mid-August and the team might not be too thrilled with that. Not to mention, he'd have to quickly gain back the 20 pounds that he needs to lose to even have a shot of making the Olympic team.

Due to Hill's speed, the idea of him making the Olympic team definitely isn't a pipe dream, but due to his day job of playing football, it would definitely be a long shot.