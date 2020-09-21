The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to terms with free-agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday. Ansah will need to go through his COVID-19 testing first and the deal is expected to finalized not too long after that. Of course, the 31-year-old's arrival comes in the aftermath of the Niners seeing two star defensive ends go down with what is believed to be serious injuries. Pass-rusher Nick Bosa is feared to have torn his ACL, while Solomon Thomas' status still needs further testing after also injuring his left knee.

While it's still a bit unclear, Thomas' injury is also looked at as serious, which further motivated the team to bring Ansah aboard.

"I've played against Ziggy a ton," Shanahan told reporters on Monday. "He's a hell of a player, who can rush the passer and can play the run well. Hopefully, we can get him in here soon and get him caught up. We were going to try and do it anyways but the urgency of that certainly has gone up with the injuries we've had in the last 24 hours."

Ansah spent the 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks, playing in 11 games (one start) over the course of the regular season after signing a one-year, $9 million deal. Over that stretch, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman totaled 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles while playing in 31.53% of the defensive snaps. Now, Ansah will be asked to help the 49ers try to fill the shoes of possibly both Bosa and Thomas, which is a pretty tall order.