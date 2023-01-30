The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, 31-7. It wasn't exactly the title game we were expecting, as the 49ers were completely derailed by quarterback injuries. Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers' first possession of the game, and then his backup, Josh Johnson, suffered a concussion in the third quarter. While Purdy returned to the game, he clearly was not the same.

Purdy, who completed four passes for 23 yards in the loss, suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow and is expected to miss six months, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed.

Purdy is getting second opinions about whether he needs surgery, according to ESPN. The 49ers are recommending surgery, per Adam Schefter, but no decision has been made yet.

The initial hope is that he'll avoid having to undergo reconstructive surgery (also known as Tommy John surgery), per NFL Media. If that's the case, Tom Pelissero reports that he'll have surgery to repair the elbow and would be ready around the start of training camp this summer.

After the game, Purdy described his elbow injury to reporters -- saying his arm was swollen in the forearm area near the elbow, and that it was "extremely painful."

"My arm just felt like it stretched out," Purdy said, via Pro Football Talk. "Just felt like, really, a lot of just shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist — front and back. Just pain, really, all over."

Purdy had his arm hit by pass rusher Haason Reddick while attempting a pass, and fumbled away possession. While Purdy wasn't injured enough to be ruled "out," he attempted just two passes in the second half after returning to the game following Johnson's injury.

"I'd been throwing after the hit occurred on the sideline just to see where I was at. But even in those throws it was painful," Purdy said. "So, I couldn't throw anything probably over 10 yards, 5 yards. So, that's why we just had some screens. It was really our only option when I went back in."