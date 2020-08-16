Watch Now: George Kittle And 49ers Agree To Extension ( 3:45 )

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams hasn't played a down for his new team yet, but he may have already done something to put himself in hot water with head coach Kyle Shanahan. Earlier this weekend, the seven-time Pro Bowler posted a video on his Instagram story which appears to show him in the driver's seat of a Ferrari accelerating up to 125 miles per hour on the freeway, according to TMZ.

It's hard to prove if Williams is indeed the one shooting the video, and he has reportedly contended that it was actually his brother who was driving dangerously. Regardless, Shanahan addressed this situation with reporters when asked about it on Saturday.

"I haven't addressed it with him yet," Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. "I didn't really find out about it until I prepared to come in here. I think my concerns about that would be the same as anyone else who understands what can happen when you drive that fast. It puts everyone out there in risk and puts yourself at risk. So I'll ask Trent about it. I've been told that he said it was his brother and not him. I'll ask Trent for myself and find out, but regardless of it, that's nothing anyone should do on this planet unless you're in a NASCAR race."

Williams was traded during the 2020 NFL Draft to the 49ers from the Washington Football Team for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick. Shanahan was on Washington's staff serving as the offensive coordinator when the team decided to draft the former Oklahoma star with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Williams, who is now 32, made the Pro Bowl seven consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2018 before sitting out the 2019 season due to disagreements with Washington's management.