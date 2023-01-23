The San Francisco 49ers have once again made the NFC Championship game after their 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. However, they enter championship weekend with a couple of injuries to their top two running backs.

Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Christian McCaffrey is day-to-day with a calf contusion, while Elijah Mitchell is day-to-day with a groin strain, per The Athletic. Shanahan did say he expects McCaffrey to play Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCaffrey wasn't listed on the 49ers' injury report ahead of the divisional round, but he was listed on the injury report from Weeks 13 to Super Wild Card Weekend with a knee injury. The former Carolina Panther has been dominant since joining the 49ers in Week 7, recording 1,210 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in the regular season. In two playoff games, McCaffrey has rushed for 154 yards and one touchdown, and caught eight passes for 39 yards and another score.

It was Mitchell who was the leading rusher for the 49ers in their divisional matchup against the Cowboys, as he rushed 14 times for 51 yards. McCaffrey on the other hand rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown, but did catch six passes for 22 yards. While both backs don't appear to be dealing with "serious" injuries, their practice statuses on the official injury report will be worth monitoring as we inch closer to Sunday.