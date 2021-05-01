After weeks of uncertainly, the San Francisco 49ers made the decision to draft former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It wasn't just fans that were wading through uncertainty, it was the 49ers franchise as well, as a recent report indicated that general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't reveal their preference of quarterback prospect to each other until the week of the draft.

The leaders of the 49ers kept their opinions to themselves as to not "pollute" the process while they completed their due diligence in evaluating the top prospects. That due diligence also reportedly included reaching out to a 49ers legend for his input in deciding which direction the franchise should go.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL.com, 49ers CEO Jed York phoned running back Frank Gore shortly after the trade up to ask what he thought about Lance. Weeks after asking Gore to take a look at the film, he got back to York and said he was sold on the kid from North Dakota State.

"You don't give up all that for a pocket passer," Gore told Trotter. "You don't give up all that and still need to call a perfect play for a guy. This guy can make plays even when the call ain't perfect. He has a chance to be special in that offense."

The way the 49ers went about this process was definitely unique. Reports initially indicated Alabama's Mac Jones was the favorite in the clubhouse, when in reality he was more of a fallback option. It's also interesting that San Francisco's brass waited so long to actually discuss their favorites for what was a massive decision.