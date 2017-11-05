A.J. Green throws haymakers at Jalen Ramsey, both players ejected

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is mad as hell and he's not going to take it anymore. At least that's the takeaway from watching him temporarily lose his mind on Panthers cornerback Jalen Ramsey:

Jalen Ramsey and AJ Green getting after it out there pic.twitter.com/dKHxrON8I4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

It started innocently enough -- with Ramsey shoving Green after the play. And then a beat later, Green snapped. The wide receiver put Ramsey in a sleeper hold and took him to the turf where Green proceeded to punch Ramsey in the helmet.

AJ Green doesn't care anymore. pic.twitter.com/enERzBYgR2 — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) November 5, 2017

Moments later, Ramsey's teammates tried to break up the fight, some choosing to do so by flying into the pile of players already scrapping on the ground.

Both Green and Ramsey were ejected. Here's how that announcement went over at EverBank Field:

Jalen Ramsey just got ejected along with AJ Green. Ramsey pushed. Green did this. pic.twitter.com/lRsTzcQcWN — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 5, 2017

It's one thing for, say, Vontaze Burfict to find himself in the middle of a skirmish. But that's not Green's game, which is why the episode was so surprising, especially for those who cover the team. Here's the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner:

I've never seen anything close to that from A.J. Green before. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 5, 2017

The Bengals (3-4) entered Sunday's contest already in must-win mode. And no matter the outcome against the Jaguars, next week's matchup against the Titans will also be a huge game.

You have to wonder if A.J. Green will be playing next week against Tennessee. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 5, 2017

For now, you can follow all the action in the Bengals-Jaguars game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.