A.J. Green throws haymakers at Jalen Ramsey, both players ejected
Green appears to have temporarily lost his mind
Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is mad as hell and he's not going to take it anymore. At least that's the takeaway from watching him temporarily lose his mind on Panthers cornerback Jalen Ramsey:
It started innocently enough -- with Ramsey shoving Green after the play. And then a beat later, Green snapped. The wide receiver put Ramsey in a sleeper hold and took him to the turf where Green proceeded to punch Ramsey in the helmet.
Moments later, Ramsey's teammates tried to break up the fight, some choosing to do so by flying into the pile of players already scrapping on the ground.
Both Green and Ramsey were ejected. Here's how that announcement went over at EverBank Field:
It's one thing for, say, Vontaze Burfict to find himself in the middle of a skirmish. But that's not Green's game, which is why the episode was so surprising, especially for those who cover the team. Here's the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner:
The Bengals (3-4) entered Sunday's contest already in must-win mode. And no matter the outcome against the Jaguars, next week's matchup against the Titans will also be a huge game.
For now, you can follow all the action in the Bengals-Jaguars game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.
