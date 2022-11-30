Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald's suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Sean McVay (via the Los Angeles Times). Donald will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to McVay, who added that he does not require surgery at this time and will be week-to-week.

Donald could miss additional games, but that will be determined as the season continues.

The Rams are already in the midst of a disastrous post-Super Bowl season, standing at 3-8 and in last place in the NFC West. Losing Donald for any amount of time would be a massive hit to a team that has already lost wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson for the next several weeks (and in Robinson's case, the rest of the season).

This season, Donald has 49 combined tackles and five sacks.

The 31-year-old has been the model of productivity and consistency, as he has played in 138 of 140 regular season games over his first eight-plus years in the league. This would be rather new territory for the Super Bowl champ.

Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All Pro.