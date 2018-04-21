Aaron Rodgers buys ownership stake in NBA's Milwaukee Bucks

Aaron Rodgers is now an NBA owner. On Friday it was announced that the Packers quarterback is a limited partner in the Milwaukee Bucks ownership group, becoming the only active NFL player to have an ownership stake in an NBA team.

"I have proudly called Wisconsin my home for the past 13 years, and I am thankful for the friendships and the opportunities I have been given to live and play here," Rodgers, a minority owner, said in a statement released by the Bucks. "I am excited and honored to deepen my connection to the region by joining Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan, Mike Fascitelli and the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks. As a huge fan of the NBA and the sport of basketball, this is a dream come true for me, and I look forward to furthering my affinity for Wisconsin sports as a minority owner in a team I love and support."

The current ownership group purchased the Bucks in 2014 for $550 million.

"Aaron is a winner, a Wisconsin icon, and we are honored to welcome him to our partnership group of the Milwaukee Bucks," the Bucks ownership group said in a statement. "With our team in the playoffs and our new world-class arena opening this fall, it's an exciting time for this city and the Bucks. We are thrilled for Aaron to be with us."

Rodgers, originally the Packers' 2005 first-round pick, has made more than $137 million in his 13 NFL seasons, according to Spotrac, and is expected to earn another $41.6 million over the final two years of his current contract.

And while Rodgers may be the only active NFL player with an ownership stake in an NBA team, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky points out that LeBron James purchased a minority stake in Liverpool FC in 2011, and former NBA star Steve Nash purchased a minority stake in MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps in 2008, and later Spanish side Real Mallorca.