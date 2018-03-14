Aaron Rodgers reacts after Packers decide to cut his favorite target, Jordy Nelson

For the first time in a decade, Aaron Rodgers won't have Jordy Nelson with him when he takes the field for the Packers next season.

After the Packers made the decision to cut Nelson on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team, Rodgers took to social media to try and describe his feelings.

"Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me," Rodgers wrote. "No teammate exemplified what it means to be a Packer quite like him. From living in GB full time, his incredible contributions to the city, state, and region, to his consistent, reliable play on the field. Definitely a sad day and the toughest part of this business. There will never be another quite like white lightning."

Rodgers even shared multiple pictures with White Lightning.

If Rodgers sounds a little emotional, it's because he had been teammates with Nelson since 2008. Back then, Nelson was an incoming rookie for the Packers, while Rodgers was getting ready to be the starting quarterback in Green Bay for the first time.

Over the past 10 seasons, Rodgers and Nelson were easily one of the best duos in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers career throwing to Jordy Nelson: 470/705 for 6,919 yards, 65 TDs, 9 INTs, 324 first downs, 123.9 passer rating. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 14, 2018

As a matter of fact, Rodgers and Nelson are so close that new Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst actually let Rodgers know beforehand that Nelson was going to be cut. Gutekunst also admitted that cutting a veteran like Nelson can be difficult.

"These are tough days when you have to release a player who means so much to your organization, to your team," Gutekunst said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "Jordy Nelson is one of the great Packers who have played here."

Apparently, the Packers did make an offer to keep Nelson, but the catch was the he was going to have to take a giant pay cut. According to ESPN Wisconsin, Nelson would have seen his $9.25 million base salary in 2018 drop to roughly $1.1 million if he had been willing to take the Packers' deal, so it's not surprising that he shot them down.

Passing on that deal was a no-brainer because it's pretty much a certainty that Nelson will be able to pull in more than $1.1 million next season.

So where will Nelson end up in 2018?

