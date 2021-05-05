It's no secret that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not very happy with the Green Bay Packers right now. His comments towards the team are continuing to make people question whether he will suit up at Lambeau Field next season. According to a report from The Athletic, Rodgers has been comparing the Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst to former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

That is not a compliment.

Krause is known for being the GM that put together -- and then broke up -- the Bulls' roster that won six titles in the 1990s. Bulls players, most notably Michael Jordan, frequently criticized Krause. The Krause-Jordan saga was a large part of "The Last Dance" documentary that aired last year and went through Jordan's career and the Bulls' championship squads.

Multiple reports have come out in the last week that say Rodgers is more unhappy with the Packers than ever and, according to Yahoo Sports, the reigning MVP will not return to the team until Gutekunst is fired. Gutekunst has been the GM since 2018 and was a scout for the team when they won the Super Bowl in 2010.

Rodgers also reportedly wants a long-term commitment with the team, with the nearly 38-year-old saying he wants a contract extension. He currently has three years left on his deal and an extension would not be the most simple thing for the team to do.

It still remains to be seen that even if Rodgers does get the extension he apparently wants, and if that will be enough to have him stay with his squad.

For what it is worth, Packers president Mark Murphy says they are sticking with No. 12.

"We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us," he said. "The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader."