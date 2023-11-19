Aaron Rodgers recently said that he was targeting a mid-December return to the Jets after suffering a serious Achilles injury in Week 1. Now, the Jets' quarterback is hoping to resuming practicing as early as Dec. 2, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Rodgers reportedly sent the Jets footage of him working out this past week and the video "blew their minds," according to the report. Rodgers also informed them of his plans to hopefully begin practicing next week.

"I'm gonna be back there full time real soon," Rodgers recently said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "The plan has been, once we got to Thanksgiving, was to be back there full time."

The four-time league MVP has been vocal about his desire to play again this season. While his injury is typically season-ending, Rodgers has been motivated to defy the odds while ending the season on his terms.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

Rodgers has also stated that he does not want to return to a team that is no longer in playoff contention. While they are still technically in the mix, the Jets are currently a long shot to make the playoffs after dropping their last two games to fall to 4-5. New York will face the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday before opening a three game home stand against the Dolphins.