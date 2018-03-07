Antonio Brown restructures his contract, helps Steelers create cap space
Brown helped out his team and got himself paid at the same time
The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of one of their best players on Wednesday, and in doing so, created a bit more cap space for themselves in the process. Antonio Brown let the world know in an Instagram story that he had restructured his contract to convert his base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus, which is good for both Brown and the team. Brown gets more of his salary guaranteed for both injury and performance, while the Steelers create more room under the cap to fill holes this offseason.
According to Spotrac, Brown converted $6.96 million in 2018 salary and a $6 million roster bonus to a signing bonus, clearing $9.72 million in cap space for Pittsburgh. To celebrate, Brown and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, took some shots.
The duo didn't stop there. They later toasted Brown's "future Hall of Fame, first ballot nomination, which is en route." Rosenhaus also noted that he was running out of things to toast, because Brown just has everything covered.
The Steelers do not need to be worried at all about guaranteeing more of his deal. The dude is amazing. He has caught at least 101 passes in each of the last five seasons and has been named a first team All-Pro four years in a row. He ranks first in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards since becoming a full-time starter in 2013, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.
-
Mock: Giants trade up for Josh Allen
The Giants aren't willing to wait for their next franchise quarterback
-
Jordan Matthews targets Eagles trainers
He is the latest ex-Eagle to comment on Philly's staff, which just parted ways with its head...
-
Russell Wilson to host ESPN QB special
Wilson previously participated in Gruden's QB Camp series back in 2012
-
The case for Nick Foles as a starting QB
Carson Wentz is the guy in Philadelphia, but here's why Foles shouldn't be off other teams'...
-
Lewis a long shot to stay with Patriots
Lewis has been drawing heavy interest ahead of free agency
-
Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up for Rosen
Adam Gase sees a more refined Jay Cutler in Rosen, and the Bucs and Bears grab two superb...