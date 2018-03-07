Antonio Brown restructures his contract, helps Steelers create cap space

The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of one of their best players on Wednesday, and in doing so, created a bit more cap space for themselves in the process. Antonio Brown let the world know in an Instagram story that he had restructured his contract to convert his base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus, which is good for both Brown and the team. Brown gets more of his salary guaranteed for both injury and performance, while the Steelers create more room under the cap to fill holes this offseason.

#Steelers WR Antonio Brown posted on his Instagram stories that he has restructured his contract, fully guaranteeing his 2018 salary to create cap space for the team. pic.twitter.com/HfdTz0sJZB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 7, 2018

According to Spotrac, Brown converted $6.96 million in 2018 salary and a $6 million roster bonus to a signing bonus, clearing $9.72 million in cap space for Pittsburgh. To celebrate, Brown and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, took some shots.

Part 2 of the Antonio Brown Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/TLS5p22Mu4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 7, 2018

The duo didn't stop there. They later toasted Brown's "future Hall of Fame, first ballot nomination, which is en route." Rosenhaus also noted that he was running out of things to toast, because Brown just has everything covered.

Part 3 of the Antonio Brown Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/W8YwwVOGTs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 7, 2018

The Steelers do not need to be worried at all about guaranteeing more of his deal. The dude is amazing. He has caught at least 101 passes in each of the last five seasons and has been named a first team All-Pro four years in a row. He ranks first in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards since becoming a full-time starter in 2013, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.