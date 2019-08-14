Antonio Brown shows off frostbitten feet on 'Hard Knocks,' gives grotesque details on cryotherapy mishap

It's a good thing "Hard Knocks" airs on HBO because Antonio Brown shared a few details about his frostbitten feet this week that might have been too grotesque for network TV.

Although Brown still hasn't talked to the media about his injured feet, the Raiders wide receiver did speak with the NFL Films cameras for the second episode of "Hard Knocks" that aired on Tuesday. Brown started off the conversation by asking the cameraman if he wanted to see his feet, which would normally be an odd question to ask someone, but in this case, it made plenty of sense.

"You want to see it?" Brown said of his feet. "Are you sure you want to see it?"

If you're wondering what Brown's feet now look like, he showed them off during the episode, and the good news for the Raiders is that the receiver's feet are now looking way better than they looked just two weeks ago when he showed them off for the first time.

You can watch the video below to see what they look like now.

Peeling back the curtain on @AB84's peeling feet.#HardsKnocks is streaming now on HBO. pic.twitter.com/pViQL7gBuY — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 14, 2019

And here's a close-up.

After showing off his feet, Brown then compared them to another body part where the skin is sometimes removed.

"My feet is pretty much getting circumcised, right? Right? For real," Brown said. "It's kind of like a pullback right now. I f---ing got circumcised on my feet. Hopefully, my feet born again, and I figure to run faster. Feel sorry for me later. Thank you."

If you're wondering what exactly happens to your feet after they get frostbitten in a cryotherapy mishap, Brown offered some grotesque details about the situation during Tuesday's episode, but first, he explained how this crazy situation even happened.

"I was literally on vacation in Paris, I was training, and I was trying cold therapy to recover my body and I got out, and I felt my foot burning," Brown said. "So I was like, 'Man, I feel a hot sensation.' The next like 24 hours, it swelled up, it got really big -- I couldn't really walk or put pressure."

Getting injured while traveling abroad is basically everyone's nightmare, and things only got worse for Brown, who had to let a doctor cut open his foot multiple times so that a cloudy white fluid could be released from the giant blisters that had formed on the bottom of his feet.

"The doctor came over, drained a little out, scalpel the next day, freaking scissors the next day, just kind of let it leak all out," Brown said. "As everything leaked all out, I was able to put a lot of pressure. Thankfully, my trainer was working me out in the midst of my freaking [injury]. I can't be on my feet, I'm crawling in workouts."

Here's why Brown had to crawl in workouts.

The good news for Brown is that it sounds like everything is healing.

"Now, it's just like new skin," Brown said. "I'm just trying to get my feet used to feeling that, but I feel like I've just got a big patch of open, a big whoopee cushion. You know?"

According to one of the Raiders' trainers who was overheard on the show, Brown's feet seem to be recovering well.

"It's just some dead skin, but the live stuff looks good," the trainer said. "The new skin still looks good, so I think we're shutting it down at the right time."

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has also been encouraged by the speed of Brown's recovery.

"He's going to be fine," Mayock said. "I'm not going to get into all the medical, because we're not supposed to this time of year, but at the end of the day, he's like a thoroughbred, and he's going to be fine, and I'm hoping he'll be back next week, full speed."

Based on Mayock's timeline, Brown should be returning to the field at some point this week, although that's definitely still up in the air. During a press conference on Tuesday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden wasn't as forthcoming when asked about a possible recovery timeline for Brown.

As for "Hard Knocks," for a full recap of everything that happened during Tuesday's second episode, be sure to click here.