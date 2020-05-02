Bears to decline quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option, per report
Trubisky is fighting for the right to start this offseason
The Chicago Bears are declining Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The former No. 2 overall pick appeared to regress in his third season, as after throwing for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018's 12-4 campaign, he threw for 3,138 yards, just 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2019.
Matt Nagy and Co. have made it clear that Trubisky's starting job is in jeopardy. Earlier this offseason, they traded for former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles -- who won Super Bowl MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.
"With the addition of Nick Foles, it's exactly what we talked about from the start," said Bears general manager Ryan Pace. "We want to create competition. We've talked to both players and it's an open competition."
Trubisky will have the first crack at the open competition come training camp, but the Bears want 2020 to be the year they figure out if Trubisky is the future under center or not.
"When we walk out on the first day, whenever it is whether it's OTAs or whether it's training camp, Mitch will be going first in the huddle," said Nagy. "I can promise you this, it's going to be extremely fair. It's going to be competitive it in a good way. It's going to be a healthy competitiveness."
The move to decline Trubisky's fifth-year option does not come as much of a surprise, and the Bears want to light a fire under someone they believe has much more potential than he showed last season. Trubisky is not the only top pick to have his fifth-year option declined, as picks No. 2 through No. 5 in the 2017 NFL Draft all had their fifth-year option declined.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dr. Duvernay-Tardif fights COVID-19
The six-year NFL veteran is also an M.D.
-
What the 49ers didn't do in the draft
The 49ers had a nice draft, but could they have done more?
-
Agent's Take: Fifth-year option tracker
Here's what you need to know about the fifth-year option deadline on 2017 first-round picks
-
Report: Jets interested in Andy Dalton
Could Dalton be on his way to New York?
-
Winston 'can't wait' to face Buccaneers
'It's going to be fun,' Winston said of seeing his former team
-
Lewis explains why Dalton's 'an asset'
Dalton might be the perfect mentor
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game