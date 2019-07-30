Bengals' Taylor: 'Good chance' A.J. Green misses multiple regular-season games with ankle injury

It's possible the Cincinnati Bengals dodged a bullet, at least in one capacity.

When All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green went down at training camp in obvious pain, there was worry. After seeing him then carted off to the locker room, there was concern. An initial X-ray showed no fractures, though, and the Bengals stopped short of panicking -- with an MRI having been scheduled to fully determine Green's status.

The 30-year-old wideout suffered torn ligaments in his left ankle that required repair and a clean-up, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Despite previous indication that Green could make it back for Week 1, Rapoport now reports the receiver is expected to miss time.

Another update on #Bengals WR AJ Green: Following surgery, based on what they found cleaning out the ankle, he’s now expected to miss a few games, I’m told. Not ideal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2019

This has now been confirmed by Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who spoke with the media on Tuesday.

"There's a good chance [Green] is going to miss a couple games," Taylor said, via Brandon Saho of WLWT in Cincinnati. "...It's a little more extensive than we initially thought, but we followed the proper protocol and it's a good thing they got in there and found that so he [can be] healthy when the time comes. I hate to put weeks on it. I don't like to make that projection because everyone heals differently, but we're ready for him to come back when he's healthy and ready to go.

"Hopefully, it's not more than a couple games."

The expected timeframe for Green's absence was initially 6-8 weeks, which gave him at least an outside shot being available for the season opener when the Bengals visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8. It would have been great to see Green get as many training camp reps as possible considering he's working to return from an injury that involved torn ligaments in a toe on his right foot -- one that landed him on injured reserve in 2018. To make matters worse, there's controversy brewing over the quality of the field at the University of Dayton where the Bengals were holding practice when Green went down.

Multiple reports indicate there was concern over field conditions that included pebbles being seen in the grass, and newly-extended wide receiver Tyler Boyd went so far as to call the field "terrible." Nonetheless, the Bengals gave it the green light, and they'll be without their No. 1 wide receiver for the next few weeks because of it.

This will also come into play during contract negotiations with Green, who is set to become a free agent after 2019. For now, he'll simply work toward getting back on the field -- again.