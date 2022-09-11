CINCINNATI -- Bengals receiver Tee Higgins will not return to Sunday's game against the Steelers after sustaining a concussion during the second quarter. Higgins went to the team's medical tent after leaving the game before exiting the field.

Higgins caught both of his targets for 27 yards prior to sustaining the injury. A major part of the Bengals offense, Higgins caught 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns last season, his second in Cincinnati. He caught an additional 18 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs as the Bengals advanced to Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals trailed the visiting Steelers 17-6 at halftime after committing four first-half turnovers. All of the Steelers' first-half points were off Bengals turnovers, as Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow threw three interceptions, including a pick-six to Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Cincinnati came into Sunday's game as a 6.5-point favorite over the Steelers, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Bengals swept the season series with the Steelers last year, including a 41-10 win over Pittsburgh in Week 12.