The Eagles are flying high at 3-0, while the Commanders are coming off a 34-point defeat at the hands of the Bills. With Eagles vs. Commanders slated for Sunday, it's understandable that many have this game circled for possible inclusion in Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks. However, Eagles fans remember that last year, their team was the last undefeated squad left at 8-0 before being upset by Washington at home. Is that enough to bypass Philadelphia in your Week 4 NFL knockout pool picks? Backing Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs could be a sensible option since they face the Jets. Mahomes has never played in the Big Apple before, so he could look to put on a show and come through for NFL knockout pool picks.

However, Mahomes also injured his ankle last week, so you could be taking a risk in backing Kansas City in Week 4 NFL eliminator pool picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks.

For Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Browns, even though they are home favorites over the Ravens. The loss of Nick Chubb (knee) was apparent in Week 3, as after averaging over 200 rushing yards in the first two games of the season, Cleveland could only muster 78 on the ground versus the Titans. Now, the Browns will face a Ravens defense that hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown all year. Baltimore is also stingy through the air, as it's only giving up 4.1 yards per play this season, the second-best mark in the league.

Baltimore will make the Browns overly reliant on Deshaun Watson. He's had just three games in Cleveland with more touchdowns than interceptions and never in back-to-back games. He's coming off a two-touchdown, zero-interceptions game versus Tennessee's bottom-five pass defense, and history tells us he won't find similar success against a Ravens defense which limits explosive plays. Watson has yet to win back-to-back games with the Browns, and all of these factors have the model looking elsewhere in Week 4 NFL knockout pools. See which team to pick here.

