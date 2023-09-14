Trevon Diggs apparently wants to see his brother, Stefon, get out of Buffalo. The Cowboys cornerback sent out an interesting tweet on Thursday after watching a hot mic moment involving a team reporter who was talking about Stefon Diggs.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Bills reporter Maddy Glab was casually talking about Diggs and unbeknownst to her, a hot mic just happened to catch every word that she said. Glab was sitting in front of an empty podium and she was talking about who might be showing up next when she seemed to take a shot at Diggs.

"I think they're trying for Stef," Glab says in the video. "Stef and Micah [Hyde] is who they're trying for. Hey, there's no control over Stefon Diggs. He's gonna do what he wants to do. He'll look in my face, say 'FU.' It's how he treats everybody."

After seeing the video, Trevon tweeted out his brother might want to think about moving on, "Gotta get bro somewhere safe."

Thursday, Diggs responded to Glab's comments on social media:

"The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I've always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order. The media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person. But off the field Id never treat anyone how she described & have never said anything remotely close to that to her. Idk why it was said, but this is an example of why people don't want to deal with the media. It's hard to fight the preconceived notions people have about you. Regardless of ever having a personal experience with them. We get you all have a job. And I respect it, but please remember I'm a human just like you. And if I ever made you or anyone else feel like you can't approach me. I apologize."

In Glab's defense, it did sound like she made her comments in jest. She also immediately apologized for her remarks on the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will," Glab wrote on X. "I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect."

Glab also offered some insight into why she even made the comments.

"Media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter jokingly told me to go get Stefon Diggs," Glab wrote. "I said I don't have control over him -- Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that's why I said he probably wouldn't say yes to me grabbing him for an interview."

This could add more drama to a Bills team that's already been dealing with a lot of drama involving their receiver over the past few months. Also, the fact that Trevon sent out a tweet is interesting, because he definitely had to know that a comment from him would be throwing gasoline on the fire since the situation involves his brother.