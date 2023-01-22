For just the seventh time in postseason history, teams with winning streaks of eight-plus games will match up. The No. 2 seeded Bills, winners of eight straight, will host the No. 3 Bengals, winners of nine in a row, Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. In those previous six instances, the team with the longer winning streak went 3-2, while one game featured even streaks. This NFL Divisional Round matchup during the 2023 NFL playoffs will mark the first-ever meeting between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.

How to watch Bengals vs. Bills

Bengals vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals vs. Bills time: 3 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Divisional round NFL picks for Bills vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Buffalo game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. Both teams have many of the same strengths, but there is a discernible difference in the trenches. Cincinnati struggles to protect Burrow and open running lanes for Joe Mixon, and that's become evident over the last month.

Burrow has been sacked 10 times over his last four games after going down a total of five times over his previous four contests. Meanwhile, Cincinnati's run game has been almost nonexistent, as the team has failed to reach 75 yards on the ground in its last four games. Cincinnati has lost three starting offensive linemen over the last three weeks, so these issues are unlikely to be rectified by Sunday.

Buffalo allowed just 42 rushing yards last week and took down Miami's quarterback four times. The model sees similar success against Cincinnati's struggling offensive line, and it has Buffalo covering in over 50% of simulations. You can stream the game here and get 30 days with the promo code PLAYOFFS.

