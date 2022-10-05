After eight NFL seasons, Blake Bortles has called it a career. The former No. 3 overall draft pick, best known for his five-year run as the Jaguars' quarterback, told "Pardon My Take" on Wednesday that he is officially retired from football. The 30-year-old Bortles was last seen with the Saints in 2021, but had remained unsigned this year following his release in the spring.

"I have not touched a football since January," Bortles said, per Barstool Sports. "I didn't tell anybody I retired. (I decided) a couple of months ago, probably, just didn't tell anyone."

The former UCF standout only joined the Saints in December of last year, serving as an emergency backup due to injuries and COVID-related absences. He requested and received his release in April, after New Orleans added Andy Dalton as Jameis Winston's new backup. Asked by "Pardon My Take" if he'd consider playing again, Bortles said the only reason would be if a team inexplicably offered him a contract he couldn't turn down.

"I'm pretty set with where I'm at in the decision," Bortles said. "I mean, I think if somebody were dumb enough to offer that kind of money, then it's kind of hard to pass on."

During his eight-year career, the QB started 73 total games, all of them for Jacksonville. His career marks came in 2015, when he threw 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns, while leading the NFL with 18 interceptions. But his most memorable contribution to the Jaguars came two years later, when he helped guide the team to its first AFC Championship appearance in almost two decades. Released by Jacksonville after 2018, Bortles spent his final three seasons in backup roles with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints, appearing in just three total games for Los Angeles.