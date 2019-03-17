Blake Bortles to reportedly visit Rams, who need new backup behind Jared Goff

After getting cut by Jacksonville, Blake Bortles is reportedly heading to Hollywood to discuss the next phase of his career. According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, Bortles will visit the defending NFC champion Rams on Monday.

Take it away, Bortles Facts:

In his 31-20 win over the @Patriots, Blake Bortles put up 4 touchdown passes and 376 yards. ⛵️



In their loss to New England, the @JaredGoff16-led #Rams didn’t score a single touchdown and only posted 3 points.



🤔 The @RamsNFL: https://t.co/8YY5lKIwAP — Blake Bortles Facts (@BortlesFacts) March 16, 2019

On a more serious note, it's actually a pairing that would make a whole lot of sense if the price is right. Bortles is a free agent after the Jaguars finally cut him loose on Wednesday, which means he needs a job. Given his limitations as an NFL quarterback, Bortles isn't likely to find work as a starter. He'll need to settle for a backup job. He couldn't ask for a much better landing spot than Los Angeles, where he'd get to work with Sean McVay and join a Super Bowl contender.

And the Rams need a new backup quarterback with Sean Mannion hitting free agency. Even if Mannion were returning, the Rams wouldn't be wrong in trying to upgrade at the backup quarterback position. They're in the middle of the Super Bowl window and all it would take is one injury to Jared Goff to derail their championship aspirations. Bortles might not be a starting-caliber quarterback, but he'd be one of the better backups in a league that lacks 32 starting-caliber quarterbacks. Put another way: He'd be an upgrade over Mannion.

As the Jaguars' starter for five seasons, Bortles completed 59.3 percent of his passes, averaged 6.7 yards per attempt, threw for 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions (nobody has thrown more in that span), and an 80.6 passer rating. Very clearly, those are not starting-quarterback numbers -- it just took the Jaguars a year or two too long to figure that out. But Bortles has shown the ability to play good football over short stretches, like his playoff performances against the Steelers and Patriots, which led to the Jaguars giving him an extension that ended up being costly. And if Goff were to go down with an injury that prevented him from playing for a few weeks, the Jaguars would only need Bortles to play well in a small window.

If anything, it would be fascinating to see Bortles play under McVay, who already rescued Goff's career and is regarded as one of the league's best play-callers and schemers. Bortles might be beyond saving as a starting quarterback, but if anyone can resurrect his career, it's McVay.