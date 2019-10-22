Brian Westbrook says 'exposed' Eagles need their leaders to 'step up and stop the nonsense'
The former star running back dives into Philadelphia's tumultuous on- and off-field slide
The Philadelphia Eagles have been sending mixed messages about the state of their season and locker room in the wake of Sunday night's blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, their second straight defeat.
Some players have suggested teammates need to be held accountable for being late to meetings. Others have said there are no such issues. Others have hinted there may be, but that they should've been kept in-house. And even more have fought off questions over anonymous quotes from inside the team that questioned everything from coaching to front-office performance.
All that to say, priority No. 1 for the Eagles just might be squashing whatever is happening behind the scenes. Or at least that's according to former Eagles Pro Bowler Brian Westbrook.
"It's going to take an awful lot of pulling together," says the former running back, speaking with CBS Sports while promoting a partnership with Pampers. "The first priority is coming together. The guys that have been around, that have been in the league, they have to step up and stop the nonsense and show everyone how to be professionals."
Westbrook's mission with Pampers, along with six other active and retired NFL dads, is to get 5,000 changing tables installed in bathrooms across the country by 2021. He's involved, in part, because one too many times, as a dad of three, he's encountered some anxiety with messy diaper situations out in public. But the Eagles' current predicament, as a once-hyped Super Bowl contender reeling at 3-4, is probably even messier, he says.
"I'm a little bit concerned," he explains, "because they have some problems on the field -- lack of talent, lack of energy, lack of effort on some levels. The best players didn't play well. They were beat in the trenches on both sides of the ball ... But then the bad part that you can't do anything about is the lack of talent."
There are a couple positions, in particular, Westbrook says, where the depth has been revealed to be straight-up bad. Like most Eagles fans, he counts wide receiver, cornerback and the defensive line as the weakest links. He admits it's certainly not too late for the Birds to turn it around, starting with a Week 8 road game against the Buffalo Bills, but hesitates to crown the current makeup of the team as strong enough to rebound over the long haul.
"You go into the season saying they've got one of the deepest rosters in the NFL," he says, "and we've seen, with injuries, that's been exposed."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Power Rankings: Packers climb
Pete Prisco's Power Rankings have Green Bay up to No. 4, but the Seahawks take a big fall
-
Sanders traded to 49ers: Grades
The 49ers gave up a pair of mid-round picks for Emmanuel Sanders as they are in on an NFC run
-
The latest NFL trade deadline rumors
Teams are looking to improve; here's the latest on what's happened and what's coming next
-
Peterson trade market: Top landing spots
As the Cards fight to stay alive in the NFC West, here's a look at one of their top trade chips
-
Seahawks trade for Quandre Diggs
The Seahawks traded a low draft pick for Diggs, hours after the 49ers traded for Emmanuel Sanders
-
Brown lists Pittsburgh home for sale
The free agent wide receiver is officially closing a chapter of his career
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there