Lane Johnson says Eagles players have been late to meetings, practices in wake of embarrassing loss
Johnson preaches accountability after the Eagles get blown out by Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have been blown out in consecutive weeks to fall to 3-4 and one game out of first place in the NFC East. Head coach Doug Pederson tried to inspire the team by saying the Eagles were going to beat the Cowboys, but that plan hilariously backfired as the Eagles fell 37-10 to their NFC East rivals Sunday night.
There was plenty of frustration going on around the Eagles locker room. Lane Johnson has been honest throughout his career, not sugarcoating anything regarding his play and the state of his football team. Johnson's comments about the Eagles were damning when discussing the state of the team in a postgame show with NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark and Eagles color analyst Mike Quick.
"Really, it's gonna probably be a callout session," Johnson said. "Everybody will be held accountable. You know, little stuff that slides during the week — late to practice, late to meetings, late to this and that. Stuff will be held accountable for. I think that will maybe creep into the games."
For Johnson to call out the Eagles is one thing, but the lack of accountability into being late for meetings and practices demonstrate how bad things are going on in the NovaCare Complex. The message is clear what's going on in an Eagles locker room that has an anonymous player criticizing Carson Wentz and a head coach trying to ignite a fire under his team by saying the Eagles were going to beat the Cowboys. This comes during the same week the Eagles cut linebacker Zach Brown days after his infamous comments on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw four touchdowns just days later.
Pederson addressed the Johnson comments in his day after press conference. He didn't imply Johnson's comments were true, but that's the accountability he's searching in the Eagles.
"Obviously, that message starts with me," Pederson said. "I love the fact that they're talking that way and showing that it means something to them and it's important to them. And those are the little things that you carry it over into the workplace. If an employee shows up late or is not on time for certain things, there's consequences for that.
"I'm not saying that's happening, just using that as an example from the standpoint of, that's a little thing but it can magnify itself in a game, meaning you're not going to pay as much attention to your assignments or alignments and different things. That's kind of what's creeping in just a little bit."
