With their season already on the brink of spiraling, the Denver Broncos are receiving trade offers for multiple key contributors.

According to a report from ESPN, other teams have called Denver about edge rusher Bradley Chubb, as well as wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. The report notes that rival teams believe the Broncos "will not sell low" on any of the players and will be value shoppers if they deal at all, whatever that means.

It is notable, however, that other teams are circling the situation, because the Broncos had been widely expected to take a significant step forward this season. Instead, the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach is looking like one of the worst moves of the offseason, with the trade for and then extension of Russell Wilson also on that list.

Hackett has been a game-management disaster throughout the season and the offense has not gelled as well as expected. Wilson has looked like a shell of himself and is now dealing with a partially torn hamstring that could keep him out for multiple weeks. He has failed to form meaningful chemistry with Jeudy or Hamler, or really any pass-catcher other than Courtland Sutton. With both Sutton and Tim Patrick (who suffered a torn ACL during preseason and is on injured reserve) having received contract extensions already, it seems at least somewhat unlikely that both Jeudy and Hamler are part of the team's future, so it makes sense that opposing squads would call about one or both of them.

Chubb, meanwhile, has formed a strong pass-rush duo with first Randy Gregory and then Baron Browning in the wake of Gregory's injury. He is playing on the fifth-year option at the moment and will presumably be looking for a new, long-term deal at the end of the season. He's struggled with injuries throughout his career but has been a production edge rusher when on the field.