Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers host Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns for an AFC North battle on Monday Night Football. The Steelers limp into Monday's contest having lost four of their last six games. Cleveland, meanwhile, has also lost four of its last six and the Browns have won just one of their last 18 games on the road against the Steelers. Will the Browns pull off the upset on Monday night, or will the Steelers keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory?

Kickoff form Heinz Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Steelers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Steelers vs. Browns picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Browns vs. Steelers and revealed its picks and predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -2.5

Browns vs. Steelers over-under: 43 points

Browns vs. Steelers money line: Browns +125, Steelers -145

CLE: The total has gone under in four of the Browns' previous five games

PIT: The Steelers are 5-0-1 straight-up in their last six home games

Why the Browns can cover



The Browns feature one of the league's most potent rushing attacks. In fact, Cleveland is averaging 144.9 yards per game on the ground, which ranks third in the NFL. Running back Nick Chubb ranks third in the league with 1,143 rushing yards. He also ranks inside the top 10 in rushing attempts (207), rushing touchdowns (8) and yards per carry (5.5).

Chubb is expected to be heavily featured against the Steelers on Monday night. That's because Pittsburgh's defense is giving up 142.7 rushing yards per game this season, the second-worst mark in the NFL. In his last game at Heinz Field, Chubb racked up 145 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers have lost four of their last six games but have excelled at Heinz Field. They haven't lost at home in six games and have covered the spread in the last two contests in Pittsburgh. The Browns are an abysmal 2-5 on the road, so securing a win in enemy territory could be difficult for Cleveland.

Pittsburgh has already beaten the Browns on the road and secured the win thanks to excellent defense. The Steelers stifled the opposition's dynamic ground attack by holding Chubb to 61 rushing yards on 16 carries. The visiting team has struggled to find the end zone lately, and that plays into the hands of the Steelers. The Browns have scored 14 points or less in four of their last six games. Plus, the Steelers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Browns.

