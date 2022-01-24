Tom Brady is noncommittal about his future, and Bruce Arians has to consider all options for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Tampa Bay was eliminated from the playoffs Sunday, Brady wouldn't comment on whether he would be returning for the 2022 season.

The Buccaneers may need a new quarterback and Arians has to keep all options open.

"I'd be comfortable if it is. I like what we have," Arians said regarding whether the Buccaneers' next starting quarterback is on his current roster. "Again, you never know what's behind door No. 2. We kind of went down that road and it was Tom Brady. We'll have to wait and see."

If Brady does retire, the current quarterbacks on the Buccaneers roster are Blaine Gabbert and rookie Kyle Trask. Gabbert was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and has played for five teams in 11 years. Trask was the Buccaneers' second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and did not play a snap in his rookie year.

There will be options for the Buccaneers via free agency or trade if Brady doesn't return. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers could be available given their current situations with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers while Jameis Winston is the top free agent available. Winston spent a year with Arians in 2019, throwing for 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions before the Buccaneers moved on from him when they had an opportunity to sign Tom Brady in free agency.

Arians isn't going to rush Brady into a decision this year. The Buccaneers will figure things out when Brady informs them of his plans.

"I haven't talked to Tom yet," Arians said. "He can take all the time he needs."