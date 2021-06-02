The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in the salary cap era to bring all 22 starters back from their Super Bowl championship team -- and the first team to bring back all the starters on a championship team since the 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers. No surprise Tampa Bay is among the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions (William Hill Sportsbook has them behind only the Chiefs) and would become the first repeat winner since the New England Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004. But that isn't enough to satisfy the hunger of head coach Bruce Arians.

With voluntary minicamp in full swing, Arians is doing what is necessary to make sure his team can make another Super Bowl run. He wants some of these established veterans on the Buccaneers showing up for practice and competing for their spots on the roster.

"(I wanted to see) about 10 more players (at minicamp)," Arians said on a conference call at Buccaneers minicamp Tuesday. "These guys out here are working their a--es off, but I'd like to see about 10 more of them out there fighting for jobs that they don't know they're fighting for."

Competition is what led the Buccaneers to the top of the mountain in the first place, and there are some roster battles to be settled this summer. Tampa Bay has battles at running back and tight end that will drag into the summer, along with players battling for backup linebacker and defensive line spots.

Anthony Nelson is a third-year linebacker in Tampa Bay who is competing for one of those linebacker jobs. He's been with Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for two years -- so the veteran had no reason to be there other than working on his craft in front of the coaching staff. That may be the difference between making the team in August and finding another job.

"I just felt that I had a couple things that I could get better at. I'm here trying to do that, but I know those guys that aren't here are definitely handling their business," Nelson said. "I've been talking to them – keeping up. They're in the playbook and they're working on their skills and doing whatever they need to do. Everybody's just doing whatever they need to do to be best prepared for this season."