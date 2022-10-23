Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers (1-5) in an NFC South showdown. The Buccaneers are coming off a disappointing 20-18 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Panthers were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams 24-10. Carolina made headlines this week when they traded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for a haul of draft picks. With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold sidelined, former XFL star P.J. Walker will be making his second consecutive start for the Panthers.

Tampa Bay is favored by 13 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 39.5. Before making any Panthers vs. Buccaneers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucs vs. Panthers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 7 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Panthers vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Panthers spread: Buccaneers -13

Buccaneers vs. Panthers over/under: 39.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Panthers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers when they met in September of 2018, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Sunday. Tampa Bay fell just short of Pittsburgh by a score of 20-18. No one had a standout game offensively for the Buccaneers, but they got one touchdown from RB Leonard Fournette. QB Tom Brady ended up with a passer rating of 121.8.

The Buccaneers have struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball this year. The Tampa Bay rushing attack is producing a league-worst 67.5 yards per game, which has put a lot of unnecessary pressure on Brady and the team's offensive line.

What you need to know about the Panthers

The Panthers fought hard four a half, but they were simply overmatched by the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in their 24-10 Week 6 loss. Former XFL standout P.J. Walker got the start for Carolina with Sam Darnold on injured reserve and Baker Mayfield battling an ankle injury. Walker was forced to leave the game against the Rams with a neck injury, but is expected to be available against the Buccaneers in Week 7.

The Panthers are clearly headed towards a rebuilding project, and that became even clearer when they traded McCaffrey. D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard are expected to split carries going forward.

How to make Panthers vs. Buccaneers picks

The model has simulated Buccaneers vs. Panthers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Panthers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 146-107 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.