Cardinals to hire ex-Chargers coach Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals hired a new head coach earlier this week, and now they're hiring a new offensive coordinator.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Confora confirms the team will bring aboard former Chargers coach Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator. Arizona announced the hiring of former Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as head coach on Monday.

In fact I'm told McCoy is signing a deal with the Cardinals. Darrell Bevell meets with the Vikings Friday. He met first with the Cards — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 26, 2018

McCoy spent four years as the Chargers' coach, compiling a 27-37 regular season record and a 1-1 record in the playoffs. Before and after his stint in San Diego, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. He held that position from 2009 through 2012 and then for much of the 2017 season before being fired in late November.

With the exception of the one season where he coached Peyton Manning in Denver, the offenses McCoy called plays for as a coordinator or head coach have not fared all that well. Their rankings in Football Outsiders' DVOA by season are as follows: 12th, 26th, 24th, second (Manning), 12th, 16th, 24th, 19th, 29th.

The Cardinals seem likely to undergo an identity change on offense under McCoy, as his system differs greatly from that of retired coach Bruce Arians. Considering the Cardinals already lost Carson Palmer to retirement and do not have a definitive quarterback of the future on the roster, it would not be a surprise if they tabbed a passer for McCoy to develop in the first round of the draft.