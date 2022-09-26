The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a significant blow to their offensive line Sunday, losing Rashawn Slater to a biceps injury that appeared costly. The worst was feared in Los Angeles, as Slater tore his left biceps tendon and will be out for the rest of the season, per NFL Network.

Losing Slater is a significant blow on the Chargers' offensive line, as they will be without their Pro Bowl left tackle for the final 14 games. The Charges moved forward with Storm Norton at left tackle for the remainder of Sunday's game and Norton is the early frontrunner to play left tackle.

Slater was a home run selection for the Chargers as he allowed just a 3.6% pressure rate per dropback in his rookie campaign, allowing just five sacks and 25 pressures in 699 pass-blocking snaps. Slater started all 16 games he played and earned Second Team All-Pro honors in his rookie season.

In three games this season, Slater was actually better in pass protection. His pressure rate per dropback went down to 2.7% and allowed just one sack, one quarterback hit, and three pressures in 110 pass-blocking snaps.

Going to Norton is a significant drop off. In 49 pass-blocking snaps, Norton has allowed eight pressures and four quarterback hits. His pressure rate per dropback is an abysmal 16.3% -- one season removed from 7.8% in 681 pass-blocking snaps which he allowed nine sacks.

The Chargers are going to significantly miss Slater, especially with Justin Herbert nursing broken rib cartilage that will last for several weeks. Los Angeles may be in dire need of an upgrade at that position over the next several weeks.