Chase Winovich has a new haircut and a new team and seems more than ready for the new phase of his NFL career. The edge rusher was traded by the New England Patriots to the Cleveland Browns in March, in exchange for linebacker Mac Wilson.

Winovich, now without his signature long hair, discussed how he feels being with the Browns.

The 27-year-old had strong words about the trade:

"In life, we're very quick to assign things as good or bad, success or failure, this or that. But I think ultimately that removes any possibility, and the possibility is that it could be the best thing to ever happen to me."

Winovich says in Cleveland he feels like the team has faith in his ability on the field.

"I'm just very thankful that the Cleveland Browns believe in me, and I certainly have been putting in the work and effort to make sure that I'm prepared come season," he said. "I'm just really fired up to be here."

Since the trade, Winovich has put on about 10-15 pounds and says he is the "strongest I've probably ever been."

Winovich is not just putting on the weight to get stronger, he is also moving to defensive end. The latest addition of Joe Woods' defense is looking to be more of a difference-maker on that side of the ball than he was in New England, where his role was mostly on special teams.