Chiefs' defensive TD sinks gamblers and Fantasy owners alike on Monday night

The Chiefs and Redskins went toe to toe on Monday night, playing an extremely close game that came down to a field-goal attempt with eight seconds left on the clock. Chiefs rookie Harrison Butker drilled the kick, but with four seconds remaining, Washington had at least some hope that a crazy ending could give them the win.

For gamblers though, the Butker kick almost definitely sealed things. Most people bet the line with the Chiefs as 6.5- or 7-point favorites, so the Washington cover was in the bag. With the over/under closing at 47.5, the Under also looked to be sealed up with the Chiefs up 23-20.

Until it wasn't.

That play flipped the winning tickets from Redskins and Under to Chiefs and Over in one fell swoop. In fact, it was the only time all night the Chiefs were in line for the cover, and it just happened to be on the last play.

Here is the Bet Graph for this Monday night thriller.



Bananas ending! pic.twitter.com/qtZ0dxQkzA — Covers (@Covers) October 3, 2017

Some gamblers were less than thrilled at the ending:

Those type of Touchdowns should be illegal. Redskins +7 and Under 48.5 is not right, it's just not right — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 3, 2017

i have 3 jobs and i like them all so i'm going to just walk away from twitter for a bit because i had the Redskins +7 and that's just awful — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 3, 2017

TFW you bet on the #Redskins to cover the 7-point spread... pic.twitter.com/MSofhJXe72 — Alex M. Silverman🏒 (@AlexMSilverman) October 3, 2017

The ending of this Chiefs-Redskins game is one of the dumbest moments in gambling history. Helluva way for Kansas City to cover -6.5 points. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) October 3, 2017

#Redskins fans:



Don't let the #Chiefs backdoor cover of -7 distract you from the fact that the New York Giants are 0-4 — Geoffrey Hammersley (@GeoffHammersley) October 3, 2017

Redskins and under bettors pic.twitter.com/Ug6HJQnd1S — Tommy Lorenzo (@sportsbooktom) October 3, 2017

But gamblers weren't the only ones affected by the ending. Fantasy matchups featuring the Chiefs defense also turned on a dime with the end-of-game defensive TD.

I don't tweet about fantasy football so won't mention that I supposedly had a 0% chance to win until that meaningless Chiefs defensive TD. pic.twitter.com/zyrTRhSMb3 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 3, 2017

LMFAOOO I JUST WON OFF THE HOUSTON TOUCHDOWN. LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZzwNYxpJLa — Supah 🅥 (@Supah21) October 3, 2017

I had the chiefs D in fantasy and was down by 2 points.. chiefs D scored a TD on the last play of the game.. chiefs won and my fantasy team won.. I can already tell it’s gonna be a great week! — Trey Teeter (@Trey_Teeter) October 3, 2017

So I’m watching the last play of #MNF and I’m up 4.5 points in fantasy. Chillin right? Oh wait, @ryansheehan has the Chiefs D. I lose by 3 👍 — Jack Ruggiero (@jruggiero21) October 3, 2017

I was down 5.54 in fantasy until the last play of the week 😱 #Chiefs #DefenceWinsChampionships — Joe Scarrella UTVS (@Joescarrella) October 3, 2017

How did Justin Houston feels as he was about to ruin Fantasy owners' and gamblers' nights?

Houston has a big smile on his face before scoring a TD. USATSI

Sometimes life just isn't fair.