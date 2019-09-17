Chiefs' LeSean McCoy reportedly has no structural damage to ankle, status vs. Ravens undecided

LeSean McCoy hasn't yet been ruled out, or in, for the Kansas City Chiefs' meeting with the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 22. The veteran running back got off to a fast start with his new team in the season opener -- rushing for 81 yards on only 10 attempts and adding another 12 receiving yards on one catch to his stat line -- but didn't fare as well in his second outing.

Bothered by an ankle injury, McCoy produced just 23 yards from scrimmage and clearly didn't look like his usual dynamic self. The Chiefs had an MRI done on McCoy's ankle on Monday, and the results are in. It was determined the 31-year-old has no structural damage, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, but his status for Week 3 remains in the air for now.

The team will monitor McCoy closely over the next few days and could wait until 90 minutes ahead of kickoff to make their final decision on if he'll take the field or not.

#Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy’s MRI showed no significant damage to his ankle, sources say, and he has a shot to play in Sunday’s AFC showdown with the #Ravens. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2019

The injury to McCoy raises questions about the status of the Chiefs backfield, particularly considering how reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes likes to utilize his halfbacks in the passing game as a sort of pressure release valve against aggressive defensive fronts. Starting running back Damien Williams exited the Week 2 battle with the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury, and although it didn't appear to be serious, the Chiefs will run tests to be sure followed by being extremely cautious with him over the next several days. Like McCoy, Williams has proven he can impact games both on the ground and in the air, and the Chiefs can ill afford to have both sidelined for an extended period of time.

The matchup between the Chiefs and the Ravens will justifiably shine the brightest light on Mahomes and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson -- two signal callers who are having their way with opposing defenses to start the season. Kansas City would like to be at full health when they face Baltimore in what could be an offensive barn burner, and they'll know more as the week goes on regarding their two star halfbacks.