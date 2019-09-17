Chiefs' LeSean McCoy reportedly has no structural damage to ankle, status vs. Ravens undecided
The veteran's injury isn't severe, but does raise concerns about the state of the Chiefs backfield at the moment
LeSean McCoy hasn't yet been ruled out, or in, for the Kansas City Chiefs' meeting with the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 22. The veteran running back got off to a fast start with his new team in the season opener -- rushing for 81 yards on only 10 attempts and adding another 12 receiving yards on one catch to his stat line -- but didn't fare as well in his second outing.
Bothered by an ankle injury, McCoy produced just 23 yards from scrimmage and clearly didn't look like his usual dynamic self. The Chiefs had an MRI done on McCoy's ankle on Monday, and the results are in. It was determined the 31-year-old has no structural damage, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, but his status for Week 3 remains in the air for now.
The team will monitor McCoy closely over the next few days and could wait until 90 minutes ahead of kickoff to make their final decision on if he'll take the field or not.
The injury to McCoy raises questions about the status of the Chiefs backfield, particularly considering how reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes likes to utilize his halfbacks in the passing game as a sort of pressure release valve against aggressive defensive fronts. Starting running back Damien Williams exited the Week 2 battle with the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury, and although it didn't appear to be serious, the Chiefs will run tests to be sure followed by being extremely cautious with him over the next several days. Like McCoy, Williams has proven he can impact games both on the ground and in the air, and the Chiefs can ill afford to have both sidelined for an extended period of time.
The matchup between the Chiefs and the Ravens will justifiably shine the brightest light on Mahomes and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson -- two signal callers who are having their way with opposing defenses to start the season. Kansas City would like to be at full health when they face Baltimore in what could be an offensive barn burner, and they'll know more as the week goes on regarding their two star halfbacks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF: Titans vs Jaguars odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Titans vs. Jaguars on Thursday Night Football 10,000...
-
Week 3 NFL odds, sims: Steelers cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 3 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 3
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 3? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Report: Wynn week-to-week with turf toe
It's not an injury that will end Wynn's season, but it will likely cost him at least one game
-
Five landing spots for Jalen Ramsey
Which teams are most likely to land Jalen Ramsey in a trade? Let's take a look
-
Rudolph on being Steelers starting QB
Rudolph addressed his new role and how Big Ben will help him moving forward