One way or another, Orlando Brown will be playing for the Kansas City Chiefs next season. Both the Chiefs and the left tackle himself want to get a long-term deal done this offseason, but in the meantime, the Chiefs have applied the franchise tag.

Brown, though, will not sign the tag until he decides whether to represent himself in contract talks or go with an agent. That's what his mentor, former NFL player Jammal Brown, told NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

"He's slow playing it because what's most important to him right now is supporting Pat (﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿) through his wedding, handling his charity event at the end of March and then getting into the best shape of his life," Jammal Brown said, per Garafolo.

However, Jammal Brown made it clear that Orlando's desire not to sign the tag is not rooted in a desire not to be in Kansas City. He wants to remain with the Chiefs.

"He wants to be in Kansas City and wants to sign a long-term deal there," Jammal Brown said. "He wants Kansas City to understand he's the type of player who can be there for the rest of his career. He's a cornerstone left tackle. Orlando has bet on himself and he's had to face adversity The first few games of the season last year, he didn't play well and he felt like he was letting (Chiefs GM) Brett Veach down because Veach took a chance on him and traded away a lot for him. We had a talk and I told him you can't measure heart without adversity. From that point on, he played lights out. That's the kind of left tackle the Chiefs have in Orlando, a guy willing to battle through the adversity."

The Chiefs acquired Brown from the Baltimore Ravens last offseason. He had a bit of an adjustment period getting used to a much different style of offense early on, but his play solidified down the stretch and he played at a high enough level to make the Pro Bowl for the third time. If all goes according to plan, he will be protecting Mahomes' blind side for years to come.