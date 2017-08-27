Chiefs' Spencer Ware reportedly out for season with torn PCL, damage to LCL

It looked like the Kansas City Chiefs got some good news about running back Spencer Ware's knee injury late Friday night, but Sunday brought a reversal of fortune. After an MRI to Ware's knee, the Chiefs learned that he tore his PCL and suffered additional damage to his LCL. The team now fears that he is out for the season.

Spencer Ware has a torn PCL in addition to other damage. He'll get a second opinion, but it's thought to be season ending, per @proatc. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) August 27, 2017

The Chiefs originally called Ware's injury a knee sprain, but cautioned that they wouldn't know the full story until after his MRI.

Spencer Ware has a sprained knee, Reid says — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) August 26, 2017

Chiefs think Spencer Ware suffered PCL injury, but he will undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine extent of injury. ACL thought to be fine. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2017

With Ware out, the backfield work will likely go to some combination of third-round pick Kareem Hunt and veteran backups Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller.

Reid says Kareem Hunt will likely be the guy going forward, but others will rotate in. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) August 27, 2017

West has some experience filling in as the lead back for Kansas City, as he stepped into the lineup in Jamaal Charles' absence back in 2015. Spiller, of course, was in a timeshare with Fred Jackson in Buffalo for several years. Still, Hunt is expected to take over the primary role in Kansas City.

"Kareem got good work last week," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of the rookie. "He learned how fast this thing can change, where all of a sudden you become that starter. He's in a position to do that. We do have Charcandrick there and that helps. He's a good football player, too, and C.J. They both have some experience there."