Chiefs' Spencer Ware reportedly out for season with torn PCL, damage to LCL
Rookie Kareem Hunt is expected to take over the lead role in Kansas City's backfield
It looked like the Kansas City Chiefs got some good news about running back Spencer Ware's knee injury late Friday night, but Sunday brought a reversal of fortune. After an MRI to Ware's knee, the Chiefs learned that he tore his PCL and suffered additional damage to his LCL. The team now fears that he is out for the season.
The Chiefs originally called Ware's injury a knee sprain, but cautioned that they wouldn't know the full story until after his MRI.
With Ware out, the backfield work will likely go to some combination of third-round pick Kareem Hunt and veteran backups Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller.
West has some experience filling in as the lead back for Kansas City, as he stepped into the lineup in Jamaal Charles' absence back in 2015. Spiller, of course, was in a timeshare with Fred Jackson in Buffalo for several years. Still, Hunt is expected to take over the primary role in Kansas City.
"Kareem got good work last week," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of the rookie. "He learned how fast this thing can change, where all of a sudden you become that starter. He's in a position to do that. We do have Charcandrick there and that helps. He's a good football player, too, and C.J. They both have some experience there."
