The Kansas City Chiefs will seek their third conference title in the past four seasons when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. The top-seeded Chiefs will host the AFC title game for the fifth straight time, a league record. They saw a two-year reign as AFC champions come to a halt last year with a 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals, who advanced to Super Bowl 56. The third-seeded Bengals can secure back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl with their fourth consecutive road playoff win over the past two seasons.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Bengals vs. Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -1.5

Bengals vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

Bengals vs. Chiefs money line: Bengals +100, Chiefs -120

CIN: Bengals are 5-1-1 against the spread in their past seven postseason games

KC: The home team is 4-1 ATS in the past five meetings in this rivalry

Why the Bengals can cover

In last week's win over Buffalo, the Bengals saw their rushing attack provide balance on offense for the first time in several weeks. The Bengals ran it early just often enough to keep the Buffalo defense honest and, in the fourth quarter, repeatedly used the power run game to pick up first downs and deny the Bills the multiple possession they needed to potentially stage a late rally.

Cincinnati totaled 172 rushing yards in eclipsing 100 yards on the ground for the first time since it racked up 132 in a Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns. Running back Joe Mixon seemed to pick up steam as the game moved along. He finished with 105 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown, and his 5.3 yards per carry were the third-highest mark in playoff franchise history. Afterward, he was awarded a game ball and gave it to the retooled offensive line that paved the way.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Although it remains unclear just how much Mahomes will be impacted by the ankle sprain he suffered last week, the quarterback boosted the morale surrounding his status by telling the media he felt good and believed he was ahead of schedule. "I was able to do some extra testing, just to make sure everything was good the night after the game. And then get a few things done to help the treatment kind of start off," Mahomes said. "And then the next few days have kind of been an all-day thing where you're either doing treatment, or rehab, or watching film.

"But it's a full-day thing where you're trying to make sure you're obviously prepared for the Bengals and the great football team, mentally and physically."

