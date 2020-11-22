The Kansas City Chiefs will look to avenge their only loss of the season when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in a key Sunday Night Football matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Chiefs gave up 490 yards of total offense earlier this season against the Raiders, including 346 through the air, in a 40-32 loss in Week 5. That defeat was the Chiefs' only loss in their last 18 games, including the postseason. On Sunday, Kansas City (8-1) faces a streaking Las Vegas team that has won three straight games and is battling for one of the seven playoff spots in the AFC.

Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Kansas City -7.5

Chiefs vs. Raiders Over-Under: 56 points

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Kansas City -355, Las Vegas +295

KC: Patrick Mahomes ranks second in the NFL in passer rating (115.9)

LV: Josh Jacobs is fourth in the league in rushing yards (700)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having another MVP-caliber season. The Kansas City quarterback and 2018 MVP has 25 touchdown passes, which ranks third in the league. He also has thrown only one interception, while his 25-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio leads the league. His passer rating of 115.9 is the second best in the league.

In addition, the pass defense, which has been a liability in the past, has been solid for most of the season. The Chiefs allow opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of just 81.4, which is the fourth-best in the league. They also give up just 6.64 yards per attempt, which ranks third. Their nine interceptions are tied for fifth-most.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas has been scoring in bunches this season. In fact, the Raiders have already scored 30 or more points in five games. That's more 30-point games than they had the previous two seasons combined (four). They've also scored 68 points in their past two games with Derek Carr throwing only two touchdowns during that span.

In addition, running back Josh Jacobs is having one of the best rushing seasons in franchise history. The second-year running back is on pace for 324 rushes, 1,244 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns this season, all of which would be in the top five by a Raider in a single season. In Las Vegas' victory over Kansas City earlier this season, Jacobs ran for two touchdowns.

