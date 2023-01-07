Week 18 kicks off with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders linking up in a divisional matchup on Saturday to begin the Week 18 NFL schedule. The Chiefs are 13-3 overall, while Las Vegas owns a 6-10 record. The Raiders are on a two-game skid and are eliminated from the NFL playoff picture. On the flip side, Kansas City has won four straight games and is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. Kansas City is favored by nine points in the latest Chiefs vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 52.5. Before locking in any Raiders vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has broken down Chiefs vs. Raiders from every angle and locked in its NFL Week 18 picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Raiders vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Kansas City -9

Chiefs vs. Raiders over/under: 52.5 points

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Kansas City -455, Las Vegas +345

KC: Over is 4-0 in Chiefs' last four vs. AFC West

LV: Raiders are 6-0 ATS vs. teams with a winning record

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has two dynamic running backs, each providing a different role. Rookie Isiah Pacheco is difficult to bring down in open space due to his shiftiness and change of direction. The Rutgers product has quick feet and good burst. Pacheco is leading the team in carries (162) and rushing yards (766) with four touchdowns. He logged 60-plus rush yards in six of his last eight games.

Jerick McKinnon is a receiving tailback for the offense. McKinnon has big-play potential due to his soft hands, field vision, and speed. The Georgia Southern product has reeled in 54 receptions for 512 yards and eight touchdowns. McKinnon has finished with more than 50 receiving yards in four of his last eight games. Last week, he caught five passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Raiders can cover

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is a menace coming off the edge. Crosby has a nonstop motor with an array of moves to get after the quarterback. The two-time Pro Bowler is first in the league in tackles for loss (20), tied for 10th in sacks (11.5), and tied for fifth in forced fumbles (3). Additionally, he leads the team in total stops (84). In the first matchup against Kansas City, Crosby finished with four tackles and two sacks.

Safety Duron Harmon is an all-around defender in the secondary. Harmon is able to play in the box and help out against the run. The Rutgers product owns plenty of speed and leaping ability. He is third on the team in total tackles (79) with five pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Last week, he amassed nine total stops.

How to make Raiders vs. Chiefs picks

The model has broken down Saturday's Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup from all angles. The model is leaning Over on the total, predicting 54 combined points.

So who wins Raiders vs. Chiefs on Saturday? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Chiefs spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the model on a 160-113 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.