For the fourth offseason in a row, the Indianapolis Colts will be looking for a new starting quarterback. Indy has opted to go the veteran route over the past few years, and it hasn't led to success. Philip Rivers did lead the Colts to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth in 2020, but the Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan fliers ended up being regrettable decisions.

After posting a 4-12-1 record this season, the Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano recently said what all fans are thinking: Turn your back on the offseason quarterback carousel, and make sure you get your franchise quarterback in the draft this year.

"This is a no-brainer. You gotta go get you a quarterback." Pagano said, speaking on the Colts' draft situation, via The 33rd Team. "You gotta stop this veteran quarterback carousel of these one-and-dones."

At No. 4 overall, the Colts will have a chance to take one of the top quarterbacks in this class, but won't have their pick of the litter. If they are interested in Alabama's Bryce Young, for example, Indy may have to trade with the Chicago Bears to secure the No. 1 pick in the draft. If the Colts elect to go this route, however, they won't be alone. If the Colts stay put at No. 4 overall, it's very possible they could select the second quarterback in the draft. Their options would be C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State or Will Levis from Kentucky.

The bottom line is that the Colts have options to choose from when it comes to their next quarterback. But one of those options, according to Pagano, should not be to chase another veteran in free agency.