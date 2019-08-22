Cleveland Browns fan gets Super Bowl LIV champions tattoo

Let's just get something out of the way right off the bat: Premature championship tattoos are always a bad idea. Predictions -- even ones from "experts" -- are very often wrong because sports are largely unpredictable and that's one of the things that makes them so great. It's a very questionable life decision to roll the dice on a permanent tattoo predicting any team is going to win a championship.

With that in mind, it's especially dumb to roll the dice on a tattoo predicting the Browns will win the Super Bowl. It doesn't matter that Cleveland is trending upwards with Baker Mayfield at the helm, Odell Beckham Jr. in the mix and Hue Jackson no longer on the sidelines. They're still the Browns and, until they prove that's not entirely a bad thing, any level optimism surrounding the team should be met with cautious opposition.

That's why somebody should have stopped this guy:

Cleveland Browns fan gets Super Bowl LIV champs tattoohttps://t.co/18qViNA4q1 pic.twitter.com/W2dwIadmc3 — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) August 22, 2019

I suppose you can give this fella credit for faith in his team, but you can also choose to point out that most of the people who get these tattoos are clearly looking for attention, in which case...congratulations to our Browns fan here.

However, the badness of this tattoo goes beyond just the fact that it's counting on the Browns to win the Super Bowl, something they've never done before. There are plenty of reasons to mock the ink, so let's have a closer look before getting into them.

Again, it's the Browns, but here are some other reasons you can make fun of this tattoo.

Super Bowl is two words. (Insert "SuperbOwl" joke here.)

Text placement makes the tattoo read like "Super Bowl Champs LIV" instead of "Super Bowl LIV champs."

The Cleveland Browns.

It's just extremely unimaginative, aside from the Browns winning the SuperbOwl.

It's randomly placed on the thigh, presumably so that it can be easily hidden when it undoubtedly ages poorly. If you're going make a bold prediction, stand behind it 100-percent. Tattoo it on your face.

Anyway, stop getting these dumb tattoos, everyone. Good luck to this guy finding a nice lady named Liv after someone else wins the Super Bowl next year.