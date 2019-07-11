Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has the NFL's weirdest offseason Twitter presence

Being an NFL quarterback is a tough job, but you know what else is a tough job? Being the guy on Twitter who is fearless enough to ask the tough questions.

Fortunately, we are all blessed to be in the presence of a man who can perform both tasks. In season, Jacoby Brissett is a backup quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. He's just a year removed from starting 15 games for Indy as Andrew Luck recovered from his seemingly never-ending shoulder ailment. Brissett was a serviceable QB, throwing 13 TDs against seven interceptions with a QB rating of 81.7.

But in the offseason, Jacoby Brissett is a thinker ready to ask the questions that nobody else will.

Such as...

Which part of the pig’s skin is actually a football ? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 11, 2019

Or...

If the sun is hot how is outer space cold ? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 10, 2019

And don't forget...

If you drink water out a cup do you still have to wash the cup? Asking for a friend — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 9, 2019

Of course, whenever you ask questions on Twitter, you're bound to get replies from people who think they've got all the answers. However, Brissett is also ready to provide responses that will make you question and evaluate how much you actually know.

I’ve never put my hand inside A vacuum. — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 10, 2019

No offense to his Jacoby The Quarterback but it may be time to hang up the cleats and consider a full-time life as Jacoby The Philosophizer. Sports seem pretty trivial and meaningless in the grand scheme of things, and there are so many questions still left to be answered in so little time.

We need a Jacoby Brissett game show or -- wait...

Alright, do we need to start a podcast together? https://t.co/dDE1wrEGGt — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 11, 2019

Yeah, that's the one.