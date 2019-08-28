Colts reportedly visit with Brock Osweiler following retirement of Andrew Luck

it looks like the NFL isn't quite done with Brock Osweiler yet.

His current situation is a major fall from grace when you consider how he came into the league, a former second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2012 flamed out in Mile High during his rookie contract, and has since played for four other NFL teams over the last three seasons. His most recent attempt at finding a longterm home came by way of the Miami Dolphins, who signed him in March 2018. Just days ahead of the 2019 regular season kickoff, Osweiler is again a free agent but the unexpected retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck may have paved the way for him to land with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 28-year-old reportedly visited with the Luck's former team on Tuesday, per Field Yates of ESPN, as the team works to figure out their QB depth situation in short order.

Free agent QB Brock Osweiler visited the Colts yesterday, per source. Indy is doing some QB due diligence following Andrew Luck’s retirement. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 28, 2019

Osweiler wasn't terrible for the Dolphins, although he didn't exactly floor anyone, either. He went 2-3 in Miami, tossing six touchdowns to four interceptions, to go along with 1,247 passing yards; and his 63.5 percent accuracy rate was the second-best of his seven-year NFL career. The problem for the Colts in considering Osweiler is fairly obvious, though, because he's been uneven for most of his time at the professional level.

That said, the Colts could do worse behind Jacoby Brissett, seeing as Osweiler has two more wins in his last four seasons than does the 40-year-old Josh McCown in his previous eight seasons of actual play -- the latter having come out of a short-lived retirement to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in August. If Osweiler signs, he'll join Brissett and unproven talent like Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly, undoubtedly causing at least one of the latter two to be pushed out of the door. At this point, the Colts are doing all they can to grab solid depth before the opener, because Luck isn't running out of that tunnel in September.

Osweiler has a career win-loss record of 15-15, with 7,418 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to 31 interceptions.