Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery in August, and two and a half weeks later, he's making some pretty incredible progress as he attempts to return to the practice field.

On Wednesday, multiple Washington beat reporters noted that Robinson was doing work on the side at practice. ESPN said the rookie was completing some agility work, and several reporters observed Robinson on the stationary bike. Per The Athletic, Robinson was wearing a wrap over his right knee/lower leg -- the area where he was shot.

Washington placed Robinson on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, which makes him unavailable for at least the first four weeks of the regular season. Head coach Ron Rivera has not laid out an official recovery timeline for his running back, but Robinson may not miss an extended amount of time. Last week, he ditched his crutches as the swelling in his knee went down.

Robinson rushed 14 times for 57 yards and one touchdown in the preseason. He was lucky with where he was struck by the bullets, which is beneficial to his return timeline. According to NFL Media, the bullet that struck Robinson in the knee missed ligaments, tendons and bone in the joint. It did not cause any kind of massive damage in the knee.

The Commanders won their season opener, 28-22, over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Antonio Gibson was Washington's leading rusher, as he totaled 14 carries for 58 yards.