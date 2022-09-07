Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery earlier this month, but he is alive and doing well in recovery. On Wednesday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Robinson is now off crutches and that the swelling in his knee has gone down "an awful lot," per The Washington Post.

Just days after surgery, Robinson was back in the facility visiting with teammates and coaches. Despite the unfortunate situation, the Alabama product was lucky in more ways than one. According to NFL Media, the bullet that struck Robinson in the knee missed ligaments, tendons and bone in the joint. It did not cause any kind of massive damage in the knee.

Washington still does not have an official recovery timeline for Robinson, but he was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, which makes him unavailable for at least the first four weeks of the regular season. Still, he's expected to play this year, and this most recent update is certainly a positive one. NFL Media reported last week there's a chance he returns for Washington's Week 5 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson rushed 14 times for 57 yards and one touchdown in the preseason and actually started over Antonio Gibson in Washington's second exhibition matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. To start off the season, Washington will rely on Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams at running back.