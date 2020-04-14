Coronavirus: Cowboys meet with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott after the two reportedly hosted a party

The Dallas Cowboys have spoken to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott about the dangers regarding large gatherings in this period of self-quarantine after a report surfaced concerning the quarterback hosting a party at his house with the running back in attendance. The team's executive vice president, Stephen Jones, spoke with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday to explain what the two sides discussed.

"I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are," Jones said, per ESPN. "I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore. They're certainly guys we have the utmost respect for and I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in today. It's certainly very serious and something that we know and certainly know they understand."

Police in Prosper, Tex. were called to Prescott's home over the weekend to break up the gathering, but were reportedly unable to verify if he had more than 10 people over at his house--the limit set by the CDC's social distancing guidelines as part of the fight against COVID-19. ESPN cites a source close to Prescott as saying there were no more than 10 individuals in attendance, which contradicts other reports of nearly 30 people at the house.

Texas residents have been told to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic with the goal of minimizing in-person contact with people who do not live in the same household.